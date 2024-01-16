I’ve Finally Found An Exfoliating Serum That Suits My Sensitive Skin – And It Delivers Great Results

The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum, may be newly launched but it already looks set to be worth the hype. It's hardly a surpruse, given that Fresh is well-known for its efficacious line of skincare products loved by beauty editors and celebrities the world over - Megan Markle is said to be a fan of their lip balm. What’s the deal with the newest serum? If exfoliation, brightening, and ironing out dark marks is your complexion goal, then consider this your cue to scroll.

Firstly, my own skin. It's prone to redness, blemishes, and is easily irritated. I'm a classic case of skin sensitivity. For this reason I've found it tricky to find serums that really work without compromising my delicate skin barrier. I want the glow, yes, but not the irritation that so often comes with it.

How Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum Works

The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserving Resurfacing Dream Serum is different. Made to ‘resurface, improve texture, reduce dark spots and minimise fine lines,’ it's touted as the ultimate remedy to a dull complexion. Why? All thanks to a potent combination of AHAs and prickly pear flower. The blend of glycolic and citric acids make light work of removing dead skin cells, but it’s the addition of prickly pear flower that makes this more soothing than most serums I’ve tried. Prickly pear supports the skin’s renewal activity - it’s this that makes it a must for more sensitive complexions. It's no wonder the customer reviews are already looking promising mere days after launching.

How To Use The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum

It’s important to remember that the role of a serum is slightly different to that of a moisturiser – it’s not just about hydrating and moisturising. Serums flood the skin with active ingredients and that will create marked change in the complexion. You’ll typically apply considerably less serum than you would moisturiser. Ridah Syed, dermatologist senior medical aesthetician at Skinfluencer London suggests warming any serums in your hands before applying to the skin. ‘This helps aid absorption. You can then take a pea-sized amount and massage into the skin gently. And as ever, take care around the delicate eye contour.’

Our Verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

‘My skin is temperamental at the best of times. In the past, I’ve had to forego acids altogether – they seem to exacerbate redness and irritation. It’s a big claim, but I do think this one looks set to be the game-changer I’ve been looking for. I’ll apply in the evening after cleansing and I’ll wake up with brighter skin that looks and feels soothed – there’s the prickly pear to thank for that. The texture is light and silky, and really sinks into my skin too. I’m also thrilled about how my foundation applies in the morning - I need less coverage and the finish is much smoother and less detectable. Fellow sensitive skin sufferers, I implore you to try this one.

How We Tested It

Rachael says: 'I’ve been testing the The Fresh Lotus Youth Preserve Resurfacing Dream Serum for a week now, and while that’s not usually long enough to see results, this one is an exception. My job as a beauty editor means I have the luxury of trying a myriad of products that promise to change the game, so I’m typically sceptical when incorporating a new product into my routine. This one? It’s delivering. Each night I’ve religiously applied a pea-sized amount across my complexion and I have seen a marked improvement in my skin come morning. While the testing is ongoing, my fine lines appear reduced, imperfections minimised and redness reduced. Would recommend.

Overall rating

I’m giving this one a 4/5 - fast results are rare when it comes to beauty products. Whether or not it earns those elusive full-marks? Watch this space as I continue to put it to the test.