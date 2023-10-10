  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Skin

The LED Face Mask Loved By Victoria Beckham And Kim Kardashian Has 70% Off In The Prime Day Sale

Be quick - the deal is only live for two days.

victoria beckham foreo luna sale - grazia
by Caitlin Casey |
Updated
1
FOREO UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment
Foreo UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment
2
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
3
Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager
Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager

Loved by Kim Kardashian, Paris Hilton and Miley Cyrus, Foreo knows a thing or two about luxury beauty routines. The brand's bestselling products have been spotted backstage on runways and in influencers' cosmetic routines - and the UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment, £65 is the exact device used on models at Victoria Beckham's runway shows.

Used by make-up artist Pat McGrath backstage at Victoria Beckham's London Fashion Week show, the facial massager prepped the model's skin before heading down the runway. And, what better time to invest in the sought-after brand than this Amazon Prime Day? Discounted for over half the original price, the Victoria Beckham-approved Foreo UFO mask is a whopping 70% off, at £65 down from £209 in the sales. You can even snap up the cult-favourite Foreo Luna Mini 2 for as low as £64.30, down from £129. You'll want to be quick though, because the sales end on October 11th at midnight.

©victoriabeckhambeauty on Instagram

Of course, the UFO is not the only celebrity-favourite Foreo device. Venus Williams - who has raved about the importance of exfoliation - has called the Foreo Luna her 'ideal exfoliating helper', and the device is also loved by Miley Cyrus and Kim Kardashian. Foreo's de-puffing Foreo Iris, too, has been celebrated by Paris Hilton and is also 60% off this Prime Day.

It's clear that Foreo is a celebrity-favourite skincare brand, and there's never been a better time to invest in your skincare thnt during the Amazon Prime Day sale. Including deals of up to 70% off the original price, it's hard to say no to these.

SHOP: The Foreo Beauty Devices As Loved By Celebrities

1. Foreo UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment

As used on Victoria Beckham's runways

FOREO UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment
Price: £65 (was £209)

Description

This device will send you to the spa in your own home, and is used on Victoria Beckham's London

FOREO UFO Full Facial LED Face Mask Treatment
Price: £65 (was £209)

2. Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

As used by Kim Kardashian, Venus Williams and Miley Cyrus

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
Price: £64.30 (was £120.25)

Description

A popular choice, the Foreo Luna is all about exfoliating and getting into your cleansing routine.

Foreo Luna Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush
Price: £64.30 (was £120.25)

3. Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager

As used by Paris Hilton

Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager
Price: £83 (was £139)

Description

Focusing on the eye area, this small massager will rid you of dark circles and eye bags, being

Foreo Iris Illuminating Eye Massager
Price: £83 (was £139)
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us