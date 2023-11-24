  1. Home|
Be Quick – The Cult Skincare Brand, Elemis, Has 30% Off This Black Friday

Serums, scrubs and oils have all made the list.

by Renee Washington |
Updated
1
Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 - 50ML
Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 - 50ML
2
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - 100G
Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - 100G
3
Pro-Collagen Night Cream
Pro-Collagen Night Cream - 50ML
4
Superfood Facial Oil - 15ML
Superfood Facial Oil - 15ML
5
Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - 30ML
Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - 30ML
6
FFrangipani Monoi Salt Glow Body Scrub
Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow Body Scrub
7
Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks - Pack of 6
8
Frangipani Monoi Body Oil
Frangipani Monoi Body Oil - 100ML
9
Lunar New Year Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Limited Edition Supersize
Lunar New Year Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Limited Edition Supersize - 200G
10
Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy
Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy
11
Superfood Midnight Facial - 50ML
Superfood Midnight Facial - 50ML

One way to master Black Friday is to scour the internet for unbeatable skincare deals to replenish your stash since these products rarely see discounts. During our daily web scroll, we were thrilled to discover cult skincare brand Elemis offering a crazy 30% off across their entire site (with code: CYBERTREAT). Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or a loved one, cleansing balms, serums, and oils are all part of the discounted selection, and fortunately there is still a bit of stock remaining - but we’re not sure for how long!

To save you from tedious page-by-page searches, we’ve curated Elemis' Black Friday top picks and other amazing products to enhance your skincare regime. Consider it our gift to you. By the way, a noteworthy bonus awaits – spend £120 post-discount and receive a complimentary 7-piece gift.

Regardless of what you're looking for, these discounts aren't to be missed. If you want to find the best beauty deals available to shop this Black Friday, be sure to also check out our full roundup.

Where to shop Black Friday Elemis deals:

Elemis.com

Amazon

Cult Beauty

Lookfantastic

Space NK

SHOP: The Elemis Black Friday Sale

1. Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 - 50ML

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 - 50ML
Price: £65.80 (was £94)

uk.elemis.com

Description

Save £28.20 on Elemis's Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30. This 3-in-1 anti-wrinkle moisturiser

Pro-Collagen Marine Cream SPF 30 - 50ML
Price: £65.80 (was £94)

uk.elemis.com

2. Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - 100G

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - 100G
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

uk.elemis.com

Description

This cleansing balm deeply cleanses whilst nourishing the skin. It's also a good one for melting

Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm - 100G
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

uk.elemis.com

3. Pro-Collagen Night Cream - 50ML

Pro-Collagen Night Cream
Price: £75.60 (was £108)

uk.elemis.com

Description

The night is the skin’s optimal time to regenerate, so make it count. With use, this cream reveals

Pro-Collagen Night Cream
Price: £75.60 (was £108)

uk.elemis.com

4. Superfood Facial Oil - 15ML

Superfood Facial Oil - 15ML
Price: £35 (was £50)

uk.elemis.com

Description

This oil is formulated with a blend of nine superfood oils including broccoli, rosehip, flaxseed

Superfood Facial Oil - 15ML
Price: £35 (was £50)

uk.elemis.com

5. Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - 30ML

Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - 30ML
Price: £63 (was £90)

uk.elemis.com

Description

This high-performance serum, contains over 7,000 rose micro-droplets and clinically proven to

Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum - 30ML
Price: £63 (was £90)

uk.elemis.com

6. Frangipani Monoi Salt Glow Body Scrub

FFrangipani Monoi Salt Glow Body Scrub
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

uk.elemis.com

Description

If your skin is dull and lacking lustre you are in need of this salt scrub. It cleanses and

FFrangipani Monoi Salt Glow Body Scrub
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

uk.elemis.com

7. Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks - Pack of 6

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Price: £40.60 (was £58)

uk.elemis.com

Description

For eyes that require that extra boost, make a play for these gel masks that reduce the appearance

Pro-Collagen Hydra-Gel Eye Masks
Price: £40.60 (was £58)

uk.elemis.com

8. Frangipani Monoi Body Oil - 100ML

Frangipani Monoi Body Oil
Price: £31.50 (was £45)

uk.elemis.com

Description

I'm sure we all love products that are multipurpose, this can be used on your hair, skin, face,

Frangipani Monoi Body Oil
Price: £31.50 (was £45)

uk.elemis.com

9. Lunar New Year Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Limited Edition Supersize - 200G

Lunar New Year Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Limited Edition Supersize
Price: £58.10 (was £83)

uk.elemis.com

Description

Yes, the Lunar Year Limited Edition Cleaning Balm is in the Black Friday sale, too. The red and

Lunar New Year Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm Limited Edition Supersize
Price: £58.10 (was £83)

uk.elemis.com

10. Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy

Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy
Price: £111.30 (was £159)

uk.elemis.com

Description

Revive the skin with this high-performance stimulating bath soak, it is formulated with a unique

Cellutox Herbal Bath Synergy
Price: £111.30 (was £159)

uk.elemis.com

11. Superfood Midnight Facial - 50ML

Superfood Midnight Facial - 50ML
Price: £30.80 (was £44)

uk.elemis.com

Description

Wake up to glowy skin with this overnight sleeping cream. It leaves dry skin replenished and

Superfood Midnight Facial - 50ML
Price: £30.80 (was £44)

uk.elemis.com

*Independent clinical trial December 2022. Results based on 38 people over 4 weeks. Reading taken 15mins, 1hr, 12hr, 24hr, 48hr & 72hr. Ex vivo test for 9 days. - Elemis

Main image credit: @elemis_uki

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us