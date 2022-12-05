Dua Lipa Always Makes Time For This £20 Pre-Show Beauty Ritual

This weekend Dua Lipa took to Instagram to reveal her favourite pre-show ritual, namely smoothing on Dizziak's hero Body Conditioner before hitting the stage. Calling it 'My fave', Dua posted an image of herself holding a bottle of the hydrating new buy to her Instagram stories.

Dizziak has won awards and the hearts of beauty editors the world over. This year, singer Dua made her love of Dizziak official by investing in the brand and becoming an official shareholder. She has been lauded by beauty industry insiders for doing so, for choosing to monetarily root for an up-and-coming brand instead of starting up her own.

Instagram @dualipa

It's not surprising that Dizziak's Body Conditioner, £22, has made it into Dua's must-haves. After taking the haircare market by storm with their products - the Dizziak Deep Conditioner was an instant hit - the brand's expansion into body care this year was predictably met with elation.

Dizziak's Body Conditioner is made with shea butter, aloe vera and vitamin E. The formula is rich, protective and works quickly to quench skin. It leaves skin with a flattering sheen too, which is no doubt the reason that Dua making sure to top up on the stuff before she stepped out on stage.

Dizziak's newest launch, which they dropped last month, is a Body Scrub, £24, works to gently buff away dead skin cells without making skin feel dry and stripped once it's washed off. A formula packed with powdered rice hulls, sugar beet and babassu oil keeps limbs nourished and glowing.

Of her investment in the brand founded by Loretta De Feo, Dua said, ‘London girls do it best! Dizziak is in a category all of their own, and I’m so thrilled to be an investor in their journey. When I was first introduced to Loretta and the brand in London, I was drawn to her ethos of making healthy haircare products accessible to people of all hair types. I love the story, love Loretta, love the brand and the products and think you will too!’

