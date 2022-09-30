Don’t Worry Darling’s Florence Pugh Used This Beauty Hero On Set Every Day

by Sameeha Shaikh |

If there is one beauty product that takes the crown as an essential cornerstone in your skincare routine, it's cleanser. They can be cheap or expensive, milky or balmy, gentle or packed with acids - either way, you'll always need one. And Florence Pugh, star of the highly anticipated psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling, is no different.

In fact, on set make-up artist Heba Thorisdottir recently revealed she would cleanse Pugh's face every evening after filming. The cleanser in question? The Organic Pharmacy's Antioxidant Cleansing Jelly, £38.

We're not totally surprised by the choice. Co-founded by Margo Marrone, a Pharmacist and Homeopath, The Organic Pharmacy in known for its natural, clinically-backed, high-performance approach to beauty. The inclusion of performance-driven organics has long made the brand a destination that is kind-to-skin as well as the planet.

The product itself is an antioxidant-rich jelly that melts into the skin on application (yes, please). Loaded with rose hip, lavender and lemon, its anti-inflammatory properties have the potential to improve pigmentation, signs of ageing and dryness.

And it really does melt the day away. By adding a dash of water to the jelly in your hands, the product will quickly emulsify and become a rich silky oil that is strong enough to remove daily grime or dessert residue (that is, if you're Pugh or better yet, reading this article in the Middle East).

Arming herself with a hardworking, fast-acting cleanser (that doubles up as an antidote for nursing tired skin back to life) is perhaps the worst-kept beauty secret around. The power of cleansing is a well known fact and skincare experts far and wide have always championed it as one of the core steps in any skincare routine.

There are many reasons that lend cleanser its star-quality. But let's start with this: cleansing improperly is one of the biggest reasons why your skincare might not be working effectively.

If you are a make-up wearer, you will need to throughly remove this along with any other daily residue that gets built up throughout the day, in order for your subsequent products to work well. Think of cleanser as the base to your clean canvas, upon which you can layer the next skincare building blocks.

In short, a gentle yet thorough cleansing routine will give your skincare products a better chance of working effectively and lead to much, much better skin days. Here are our favourites.

