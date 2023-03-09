Charlotte Tilbury’s New Product Has Made Us Reconsider Everything We Thought We Knew About Moisturising

Charlotte Tilbury, MBE, knows a thing or two about formulating the sort of products that go on to become award-winning, best-selling mainstays. Look no further than the glow-giving Hollywood Flawless Filter, £39, or the iconic Matte Revolution Pillow Talk Original, £27, for proof. And of all the trailblazing buys the make-up icon has offered up over the years, Charlotte's Magic Cream, £79, is perhaps the most legendary.

If you're as obsessed with this buy as we are, then you'll be pleased to know the brand has just launched a version for your body. Say hello to Charlotte's Magic Body Cream, £49.

Fans of Charlotte's original Magic Cream will already be familiar with its origins story. Before it was housed in a decadent octagon refillable jar, Charlotte had been hand-blending her own moisturiser for years backstage at fashion shows in a bid to transform her models' skin. It was so good, those in the know soon dubbed it the ‘Instant Miracle Turnaround Cream’ and it went on to become the best-known skincare secret in the business during fashion week. Charlotte eventually launched her Magic Cream in 2013 and the rest is history. One pot sells every two minutes around the world and the hashtag #MagicCream has earned a remarkable 144.1M views on TikTok on counting.

Beloved by celebrities and beauty editors alike for its rich nourishing and plumping abilities, it's powered by Charlotte's Magic 8 Matrix which muddles together ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, rosehip oil, aloe vera and shea butter. So, it's safe to say that our expectations for Charlotte's new Magic Body Cream, £49, are pretty high.

Charlotte's game-changing products are a testament to her industry prowess, which is matched by the legions of fans (celebs included) who rate her skin and make-up offerings highly. She also has form for trialling her new launches on her brand loyalists months ahead of the official launch, so it's likely the likes of Lily James, Kate Moss and Bella Hadid already have a tube on the go.

