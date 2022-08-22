15 Of The Best Face SPFs For Oily And Acne-Prone Skin

by Lia Mappoura |

Ask any dermatologist and they will confirm that SPF (sun protection factor) is THE single most important step in any skincare routine. Why? Because the sun is the main cause of skin ageing and according to Paula’s Choice Skincare – ‘UV rays have a harmful effect on your skin 365 days a year including on dark and cloudy days. It is important then to protect your skin all year round against damaging UV radiation from the sun.’

No matter what your skin type, skin tone, or how extensive your morning routine is, always make sure you apply an SPF as the final step. In the past, sunscreens have received a bad rap for being too thick or feeling greasy – leaving a film of residue sitting on the skin. This is especially disconcerting for oily skin types as adding sunscreen onto an already-oily face won’t help with any attempts to prevent our skin from turning into a shiny mess.

Thankfully, times have changed and expertly crafted formulas are here to save our skin, paving the way for sheer, antioxidant-enhanced SPF. So, if you’ve got oily skin and are in pursuit of a new favourite sunscreen that will keep your skin protected all day while looking clean and polished, look no further than to these SPF heroes. From lightweight face mists to travel-friendly mattifying sticks, we've got you covered with our curated edit of SPFs below.

Shop: The Best SPFs For Oily Skin