15 Of The Best Face SPFs For Oily And Acne-Prone Skin

Ask any dermatologist and they will confirm that SPF (sun protection factor) is THE single most important step in any skincare routine. Why? Because the sun is the main cause of skin ageing and according to Paula’s Choice Skincare – ‘UV rays have a harmful effect on your skin 365 days a year including on dark and cloudy days. It is important then to protect your skin all year round against damaging UV radiation from the sun.’
No matter what your skin type, skin tone, or how extensive your morning routine is, always make sure you apply an SPF as the final step. In the past, sunscreens have received a bad rap for being too thick or feeling greasy – leaving a film of residue sitting on the skin. This is especially disconcerting for oily skin types as adding sunscreen onto an already-oily face won’t help with any attempts to prevent our skin from turning into a shiny mess.
Thankfully, times have changed and expertly crafted formulas are here to save our skin, paving the way for sheer, antioxidant-enhanced SPF. So, if you’ve got oily skin and are in pursuit of a new favourite sunscreen that will keep your skin protected all day while looking clean and polished, look no further than to these SPF heroes. From lightweight face mists to travel-friendly mattifying sticks, we've got you covered with our curated edit of SPFs below.
This natural mineral sunscreen is chemical-free and water-resistant, and features naturally derived plant based ingredients. The ultra fast absorbing lotion is also sweat resistant meaning no greasy layer sitting on the surface of your skin.
A cult US classic that finally made its way over to the UK last year, Supergoop! Sunscreen is loved for its sheer formula that's perfect for every complexion. It also sits well under make-up and minimises shine – a must for oily skin types.
This do-it-all wonder cream protects skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays, blue light and infra-red. Super silky and lightweight, the formula is 99% natural, suitable for sensitive skin and sits so well under make-up.
New brand on the block Saltee not only looks chic but it feels incredible, too. Light not heavy and super sheer - apply as a make-up primer or wear alone for healthier looking, protected skin.
Ideal for on the go touch-ups, this antioxidant-rich, tinted liquid formula can be dabbed on with the sponge throughout the day.
Dermalogica's Oil-Free Matte sunscreen helps to prevent shine, soothe inflamed skin and slough off excess oil production with zinc gluconate, caffeine, niacinamide, biotin and yeast extract. Unlike others, this formula is lightweight and ultra-sheer so will not leave that unwanted residue.
Sensitive, oily skin? This dermatologically tested concoction is for you. With a non-greasy formula, it can be applied underneath or on top of makeup to protect skin and is completely transparent upon application.
As well as being fast-absorbing and silicone-free, REN's Clean Sunscreen is enriched with rice starch, a naturally derived ingredient which absorbs oil and combats that unwelcome sun-induced shine. This sunscreen can be used on the daily and is all-vegan and cruelty free.
Blended with powerful antioxidants and vitamins for optimum defence, this silky textured lotion can be used on the body and face.
When looking for sunscreens for oily skin, it's best to go for those which are oil-free. One of our favourites which steers clear from all oils is the Clinique Super City Block. The broad spectrum sun protector-come-moisturiser can also be used as a makeup primer to achieve an even complexion. A three-in-one wonder.
Sunscreen can easily be forgotten when applying makeup. However, it is integral to integrate it into your routine to protect your skin. There is no compromise with this oil-free gel-cream primer as it sits perfectly under makeup and is anything but thick, greasy or pore-clogging.
This aptly named lightweight facial sunscreen helps to defend skin against UV rays and pollution with its advanced UVA/UVB technology. As well as being highly protective, the formula is non-comedogenic, meaning the product has been made specifically to avoid causing clogged pores.
When thinking of the best brands in skincare, one that automatically jumps out is La Roche-Posay. Providing a solution for those with oil-prone skin is the Anti-Shine SPF; a dry-touch, water-resistant gel cream that offers optimal sun protection and a matte finish.
Suitable for all skin types, even the most sensitive of skins, this silky sheer fluid spreads evenly and dries quickly. Formulated with 100% mineral filters (which contain titanium dioxide and work to form a physical barrier that deflects or bounces harmful UV rays away), this mattifying fluid is a comfortable wear for anyone, especially those with oily skin.
With Wetforce Technology, this sunscreen acts as a protective veil for 80 minutes and actually becomes stronger when it comes into contact with water or perspiration. Being a clear stick formula means a non-sticky, smooth texture with no residue left on the skin. No mess, no fuss.