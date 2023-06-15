The Best SPF Lip Balms To Buy Now, From Just £4

Let's talk SPF for your lips. Yes, you do need to apply sun protection to your lips, and the easiest, most reapplication friendly way is in the form of a lip balm. Don't have an SPF infused lip balm already? It's time to get shopping. After enjoying a few sunny days already and with more on the way we're happily stocking up on our SPF and suncream supplies like nobody's business (browse our pick of the best SPF lotions right here).

While you shop for your facial SPF and all-over body suncream it's worth keeping an eye out for an SPF loaded lip balm, too. The skin on our lips is among the most delicate on our body, and no less prone to sun damage than our body or the rest of our face. Yes, you'll apply sun cream there, or your SPF-laden moisturiser, but with all the talking, eating and general fidgeting that we partake in throughout the day, it's one of the first areas of our body to rid itself of that all-important protection from the sun. If you arm yourself with a good quality SPF lip balm, you have a means of topping up that layer of sun protection on your lips in seconds.

Do I really need to wear SPF on my lips?

The short answer? Yes. The long answer? Absolutely, yes. According to Dr Alexis Granite, at Sarah Chapman Skinesis Medical, 'Lips are very prone to sun damage so it's important to protect our lips as well as our skin. I prefer hydrating lip balms with SPF but facial sunscreens can also be applied to the lips. Sun protection may need to be reapplied more frequently to the lips, especially after eating and drinking.'

No7's Anti-Ageing Shimmering Lip & Eye Screen SPF30, for example, combines all the nourishing powers of a go-to lip balm with a dependable dose of SPF30, all for the agreeable sum of just £4 - who can argue with that? The formula is filled with a blend of anti-oxidants, too, aimed at helping the skin strengthen its own defences against external aggressors. It's water-resistant, it's dinky enough to fit into a purse or wallet, never mind a bag.

There are also several luxe SPF lip options out there. Consider a shiny tin of Bobbi Brown Lip Balm SPF15, £17.50, or the iconic and beautifully scented By Terry's Baume de Rose, £40, which few know actually provides lips with a layer of SPF15 as well as a rose-scented sheen. Whatever your preference you can be sure we've rounded up the cream of the SPF lip balm crop for your shopping pleasure. Browse the best of the bunch below.

Shop: The Best SPF Lip Balms On The Shelves Right Now for 2023

1. Hello Sunday The One For Your Lips Lip Balm SPF 50
Description Light weight and invisible (aside from a gleamy gloss) this lip balm protects and nourishes.

2. Lanolin Tinted Balm SPF 30
Description This tinted balm leaves behind a beautiful colour pay-off that manages to suit all skin tones.

3. Ultra Violette Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm SPF50
Description Brimming with lanolin, shea butter and cacao seed butter, this protective balm is a certified

4. Malin and Goetz SPF 30 Lip Balm
Description Consider this the perfect remedy to parched lips - it's packed full of fatty acids and plant

5. Clé de Peau Beauté UV Protective Lip Treatment
Description Expensive yes, but a total luxury. Clé de Peau's UV lip treatment leaves lips feeling soft, plump

6. Cool Classic Liplux SPF30 Original
Description A no-nonsense stick that protects sun-parched lips. Pop in your handbag and sweep over lips