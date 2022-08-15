Spot Scars: How To Get Rid Of Acne Scars For Good

If you've been through the frustration of having acne and come out the other side, the last thing you want is a constant reminder of that time. Yet countless women end up struggling with hormonal acne and scars long after the blemishes have disappeared. Spot scars and pigmentation can take time to fade, but the good news is that there are some exceptional products that will help speed up that process.
Help is at hand, and understanding your spots will help you work out which types are most likely to leave a scar, and understanding how and why we get scars can help put a stop to that cycle, once and for all. We spoke to Dr Howard Murad, a certified dermatologist and founder of Murad Skincare to help us get to grips with them.
What are acne scars?
Dr Murad told us 'Acne scars are most often the product of an inflamed spot. If an inflamed blemish occurs when the pore is already full of excess oil and dead skin cells, the pore swells, causing a break in the follicle wall. As the blemish begins to clear, the body will naturally begin to repair the damage and, during this process, will begin to produce collagen.'
'A scar may form when too little or too much collagen is created. For example, a depressed scar is typically the result of too little collagen, whereas a raised scar may form if too much collagen has been produced. Also, some people are naturally more prone to scarring than others, as genetics is a large determining factor.'
So are women more susceptible to adult acne than men? Despite having a full-fledged skincare routine, women tend to have more skin problems. Dr Murad explains why. 'Generally, women’s hormones fluctuate more often than men’s, resulting in more hormonal breakouts than men. It’s not that women are more prone to scarring than men, but they may suffer more hormonal breakouts which, in turn, could lead to scars if the blemish isn’t cared for properly.'
How can we get rid of acne and spot scars?
'The best way to deal with acne scars is to help prevent their appearance in the first place. Picking at the skin makes scarring much more likely, and sun exposure also aggravates scarring," Dr Murad explained. "Topical products can be used to treat acne scars that appear as dark spots of pigmentation. However, for scars that actually affect the texture of the skin, you may need to see a dermatologist and have them treated with a laser.'
'Exfoliation also helps speed cell turnover and diminish the look of acne scars and uneven skin tone. Chemical exfoliants such as glycolic acid, retinol and AHAs help remove the most upper layers of the skin, giving the skin a more even appearance. Professional microdermabrasion is an intensive form of physical exfoliation that can help significantly reduce acne scarring too.'
Dr Murad's final piece of advice is firm but fair: 'To help prevent scarring, try to reduce inflammatory breakouts and fight the urge to squeeze a pimple at all costs. Picking at breakouts or scabs, which protect the skin while it heals, will make you far more likely to end up with a scar.'
With that in mind, here are our favourite healing treatments below that help with red marks, acne scars and pigmentation.
The Best Acne Scar Healing Products
1. Allies Of Skin Mandelic Pigmentation Corrector Night Serum 30ml
Developed with a powerhouse blend of ingredients, this formula is made up of 11 per cent mandelic, lactic and salicylic acid along with brighteners, antioxidants and peptides to combat pigmentation, large open pores, melasma, persistent breakouts, blackheads and uneven skin texture. The formula is quite gentle and doesn’t cause as much irritation and dryness as other acid-type products making it a great choice for sensitive skin.
Tried and tested by Ellen Kinsey, commercial content writer for Grazia: 'This night serum from Allies of Skin works like an absolute dream. It is gentle on the skin and helps reduce red marks left by spots. If you are looking for a pigmentation serum for mild scarring, this is an excellent choice.'
2. Caudalie Vinoperfect Complexion Correcting Radiance Serum 30ml
With Caudalie's signature patented Vinoferine complex, which boosts the skin's radiance through grape extract, this power-house serum works wonders on stubborn scars. A lightweight texture that's instantly absorbed; use it twice a day and marvel at the newfound brightness of your skin.
3. ZO Skin Health Oil Control Pads
ZO Skin Health Oil Control pads contain a blend of acne and PIH fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid, witch hazel extract and mandelic acid used up to twice a day, mainly on affected areas, and work well for keeping excess sebum at bay and improving texture and breakouts. Products are not available to purchase online. Click 'Get in touch' for approval to purchase.
4. Murad Rapid Dark Spot Correcting Serum
This product is suitable for a wide range of skin tones and targets dark spots. The formula contains glycolic acid, which helps to exfoliate and remove dullness for improved skin texture and buffs away skin cells. After just two weeks, Murad's test panellists saw a reduction in the look of dark spots and smoother, more even skin. Perfect for scars or anyone worried about environmental damage.
5. GLAMGLOW Mud Treatment
There's no two ways about it: this mask does more than tingle. But you'll want to feel the burn, as the super-charged complex of glycolic, salicylic and azelaic acids will make small work of scars and dull skin. Try once a week to really detoxify and recharge your skin.
6. Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Serum
This serum has triple benefits: you can use it on the face, lip and eye area for a brightening boost. Thanks to the turbo-charged Vitamin C, skin is more luminous after one use and continues to improve with daily use. An investment worth but worth the splurge.
7. Zelens Instant Recharge Renewal Mask
This really is a facial in a jar. Apply the pearlescent, gloopy mask before a big night out, and you'll be hooked. Made from a blend of 5 per cent lactobionic acid, 5 per cent lactic acid and enzymes to encourage skin renewal with immediately visible results. With antioxidants from green Shiso leaves that help counteract environmental damage and lactobionic acid boosts for cell turnover, this mask will leave you with baby-soft, bright, clear skin that has never been quicker.
8. Pharmaceris T Sebo-Almond Claris Bacteriostatic Solution
Affordable and effective - this solution has potent bacteriostatic properties, which help prevent bacteria overgrowth and the formation of acne breakouts. The main ingredient that helps with pigmentation is mandelic acid which exfoliates dead skin cells and unblocks skin pores. The lemon extract and fruit peel brighten discolourations and even out skin tone leaving you with smooth, balanced skin. The recommended product to accompany this treatment is the Pharmaceris T Comedo Acne formula which reduces the quantity and size of blackheads and whiteheads while minimising skin pores and the appearance of post-acne scars in a matter of weeks. What more could you ask for?
Tried and tested by Ellen Kinsey, commercial content writer for Grazia: 'I love how deeply this treatment cleanses my skin. I am susceptible to hormonal breakouts around my nose, chin and cheeks, and after only one week, these two products have regulated the sebum secretion around those oily areas, and I have fewer new blemishes, and it has significantly reduced the appearance of red scars left from spots around my nose and chin. I was extremely impressed with how quickly the mandelic acid worked. If you have oily skin, I highly recommend this product.'
9. Skin + Me Subscription
Skin + Me is a personalised solution, customised for you to treat and prevent breakouts and skin problems. Their post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation treatment helps you to reduce red and brown marks on the skin left from picking at spots and sun exposure. Post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation is much more common in darker skin types. The personalised formula for hyperpigmentation creams includes a combination of active ingredients to give you the best results whilst minimising any side effects. The ingredients are hydroquinone, tretinoin, hydrocortisone, azelaic acid and niacinamide.
Tried and tested by Ellen Kinsey, commercial content writer for Grazia: 'I have been using the Skin + Me personalised solution for just under three months, and it has helped manage breakouts. I love how it is customised to you to prevent breakouts and heal skin problems. Each month, you receive a custom-made Daily Doser through your letterbox designed to dispense your dermatologist-recommended daily dose.'
10. REN skincare, Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream
This prescription-based formula is made up of a base of moisture-locking ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Ceramides to soothe your skin. The personalised treatment improves your skin barrier function and protects your skin from irritants, and can help reduce dark spots and post-acne pigmentation.
11. SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control
Deemed as a 'game changer' in the reviews, this Advanced Scar Control gel from SkinCeuticals is made from a silicone-based formula that has been formulated to lock in hydration to smooth over scar texture and reduce the appearance of pigmentation. Clinically proven to improve the appearance of recent scars and prevent new scars from forming. It is suitable for all skin tones and is to be applied daily to your skin.
How to combat spot-prone skin, adult acne and hormonal breakouts.
Grazia talked to Young LDN's Senior Aesthetician, Roxanne Lanthier and Jenna Schauder, about how to handle hormonal acne breakouts that can cause red marks and scarring and what types of ingredients to opt for depending on your different skin types. 'Hormonal acne in adults normally presents in the lower area of the face, which includes the jawline and lower cheeks, while acne during puberty is more localised on the T-Zone.'
Roxanne explains to us that hormonal acne is caused by hormonal fluctuations of oestrogen and progesterone, which in turn can affect women's testosterone. 'It is believed that these fluctuations, which can also be linked to the menstrual cycle, led to an increase in the sebum production which is the main contributor to acne.'
'High levels of continued stress raise cortisol which also increases the oil production and increases inflammation. The actual cause of acne is still unknown, but doctors and dermatologists believe it is due to too much oil production that clogs the pores. The type of acne differs from person to person but can be either a combination of white and blackheads, pustules, cysts, and nodules.'
Roxanne also provided us with helpful steps to include in your skincare routine to combat breakouts before they arise. 'Incorporating a retinol a few nights a week is also very beneficial in helping stimulate the skin and help to reduce any scarring the breakouts could have caused and unblocking the pores. We recommend avoiding any products with any essential oils, silicons, certain vitamin C products and highly fragranced or perfumed products.'
'In combination with facial treatments, we can also recommend taking Skin Accumax, which is a supplement high in Vitamin A, C and E that, when taken regularly, supports skin health and improves problematic skin.' Another supplement that is good for breakout-prone skin is Welleco Skin Elixir).
We asked Roxanne what her favourite products for acne-prone skin were, and she recommended the Circadia Micro Honey Exfoliating cleanser, which contains gentle beads for manual exfoliation and is effective at keeping the skin balanced, reduces excess sebum production and is anti-microbial due to the honey content.
She also suggested the ZO Skin Health Oil Control pads, which contain a blend of acne and PIH fighting ingredients as mentioned in the list above, and for more cystic acne, Circadias Night Time Control which is a 5% Benzoyl Peroxide, can be used as a spot treatment a couple of times a week to help to kill the Acne bacteria and dry out the excess oils.
How to pick the right skin care acid for red marks and scarring according to your skin type
When it comes to choosing a treatment for different skin types, Young LDN Aesthetician Jenna tells us that Salicylic acid is particularly beneficial for oily and acne-prone skin. Using a product that includes this acid will help break down the top layer of skin cells and buff away dead skin, which helps deal with acne and blemishes. If you are looking to treat red marks left from acne, Mandelic and Lactic acid are ideal for sensitive and combination skin types.
Additionally, Glycolic acid is good for brightening the skin and treating acne, acne scars, and pigmentation. It is also effective for ageing and mature skin and is best used for combination and nonsensitive skin types.
If you are still struggling with breakouts even after having any skin treatments and using the correct home-care acne products, we recommend you have a consultation with a doctor or dermatologist to see if you have any underlying conditions that are causing or contributing to your acne. In some cases, they will prescribe antibiotics or other medications, and in severe cases, a course of Roaccutane to treat it.