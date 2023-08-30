Body Sprays Are Having A Renaissance – Here’s Our Pick Of The Best

If you thought body sprays were only for the realms of lusty teenage discos and belong only to the depths of sweaty gym bags, think again. Like all good things from the ‘90s, they’ve been revived from the dead and this new wave of scents, deliver a light misting of perfume all over the body: 'Think of them as a lighter version of your favourite fragrance,' says Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves (and Jo Malone London before it), 'they’re great for traveling and aren’t heavy so feel easier to wear.'
And while they may be reminiscent of your old school Impulse or Charlie cans and the boys who smelled of Lynx Africa back at school, these scents aren’t as strong and give your nose a break from perfume; think of them as entry level perfume, a smell that you don’t have to commit to thanks to their lower price point.
Here are the ones not to be mist…
Shop: The Best Body Sprays 2023
Releasing Brazilian beauty secrets into the wild with its luxurious, transformative,
The perfect present for someone special (or just yourself) the Diptyque body mist is predictably
& Other stories perfume offerings are not to be sniffed at. This is one of our all time favourites
Juliette Has A Gun is something of a cult classic among fragrance affociados, but their hair and
Few fragrances could be quite so beautiful as Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell. Just a light misting is
Nothing says luxury quite like Tom Ford and their beautiful Bitter Peach spray is no exception.
While the sunshine may be fading, we'll be prolonging the feeling of summer with this Rituals hair
Jo Loves' clean-cut and elegant fragrance offering offering is a total treat. You'll find the