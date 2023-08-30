  1. Home|
Body Sprays Are Having A Renaissance – Here’s Our Pick Of The Best

Forget Impulse O2, the new wave of body sprays are seriously luxe

by Rachael Martin |
Posted
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62
Diptyque Do Son Bay Body Mist
Other Stories Arabesque Wood Body Mist
Juliette Has A Gun Not a Hair and Body Mist
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Body Mist
Tom Ford Bitter Peach All Over Body Spray
Rituals The Ritual of Karma Hair and Body Mist
Jo Loves Grapefruit A Fragrance Body Mist

If you thought body sprays were only for the realms of lusty teenage discos and belong only to the depths of sweaty gym bags, think again. Like all good things from the ‘90s, they’ve been revived from the dead and this new wave of scents, deliver a light misting of perfume all over the body: 'Think of them as a lighter version of your favourite fragrance,' says Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves (and Jo Malone London before it), 'they’re great for traveling and aren’t heavy so feel easier to wear.'

And while they may be reminiscent of your old school Impulse or Charlie cans and the boys who smelled of Lynx Africa back at school, these scents aren’t as strong and give your nose a break from perfume; think of them as entry level perfume, a smell that you don’t have to commit to thanks to their lower price point.

Here are the ones not to be mist…

Shop: The Best Body Sprays 2023

1. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa '62

Price: £35

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Releasing Brazilian beauty secrets into the wild with its luxurious, transformative,

2. Diptyque Do Son Bay Body Mist

Price: £50

www.selfridges.com

The perfect present for someone special (or just yourself) the Diptyque body mist is predictably

3. Other Stories Arabesque Wood Body Mist

Price: £13

www.stories.com

& Other stories perfume offerings are not to be sniffed at. This is one of our all time favourites

4. Juliette Has A Gun Not a Hair and Body Mist

Price: £50

www.selfridges.com

Juliette Has A Gun is something of a cult classic among fragrance affociados, but their hair and

5. Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Body Mist

Price: £48

www.selfridges.com

Few fragrances could be quite so beautiful as Jo Malone's Wild Bluebell. Just a light misting is

6. Tom Ford Bitter Peach All Over Body Spray

Price: ££83.90

www.sephora.co.uk

Nothing says luxury quite like Tom Ford and their beautiful Bitter Peach spray is no exception.

7. Rituals The Ritual of Karma Hair and Body Mist

Price: £19

www.sephora.co.uk

While the sunshine may be fading, we'll be prolonging the feeling of summer with this Rituals hair

8. Jo Loves Grapefruit A Fragrance Body Mist

Price: £55

www.spacenk.com

Jo Loves' clean-cut and elegant fragrance offering offering is a total treat. You'll find the

