Body Sprays Are Having A Renaissance – Here’s Our Pick Of The Best

If you thought body sprays were only for the realms of lusty teenage discos and belong only to the depths of sweaty gym bags, think again. Like all good things from the ‘90s, they’ve been revived from the dead and this new wave of scents, deliver a light misting of perfume all over the body: 'Think of them as a lighter version of your favourite fragrance,' says Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves (and Jo Malone London before it), 'they’re great for traveling and aren’t heavy so feel easier to wear.'