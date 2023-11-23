There’s A Good Reason Why This Cream Is The Secret Red Carpet Saviour – And Now It’s £35 Cheaper

As far as high-performance premium skincare is concerned, Augustinus Bader is a true contender. Here is a brand invested in a science-first approach, backed by medical biotechnology that has seen 30 years worth of research, innovation and clinical study. A fairly young brand (it was founded in 2017), it has risen to great heights at rapid speed, all while collecting a flurry of celebrity fans along on the journey. Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, Poppy Delevingne and Hailey Bieber count themselves as stans and, if that wasn't enough, Victoria Beckham gave the brand her seal of approval by collaborating with Professor Bader's eponymous brand to offer up a skin-perfecting line of Victoria Beckham Beauty products. But of all the many game-changing products Professor Bader has had a hand in, Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream takes the top spot.

Augustinus Badar launched to market with two hero products The Cream, £168.75 and The Rich Cream, £105, both featuring the brand's famous patented Trigger Factor Complex (TFC8®), a clever combination of natural amino acids, high-grade vitamins and synthesised molecules that work to reawaken and renew skin cells that have become dormant due to ageing or trauma. While The Cream offers a lightweight yet long-lasting veil of hydration, The Rich Cream was created for those who have a penchant for luxurious and intense nourishment.

The award-winning daily cream is clinically proven to support skin barrier function (a key consideration during the colder months), it boosts elasticity, reduces the appearance of fine lines and hyperpigmentation and puts a cap on trans-epidermal water loss. This means your skin will retain moisture, softness and suppleness thanks to the groundbreaking work of TFC8® which supports cellular restoration and renewal, while guiding key ingredients to cells.

The inclusion of sustainably-sourced, bio-engineered actives and botanicals also makes it an environmentally-conscious choice. Professor Bader really didn't leave any stones unturned with this product, which perhaps explains its relatively high price point. But if you've ever wanted to get your hands a bottle, now would be the time to act. Thanks to Black Friday deals, you can now pick up a bottle of The Rich Cream for £105, that's 25% down from its usual retail price of £140.

My honest thoughts on Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream