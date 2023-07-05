This Celebrity-Loved Body Cream Is One Of Margot Robbie’s Favourites – And It Really Is Worth The Hype

Partnership Promotion

Summer is finally here which means we can now enjoy a few months of heatwaves, wearing pretty dresses and of course, holidays. But summer is also the time when you want your body to look and feel its best. This can easily be achieved simply by investing in some essential body care to deeply nourish and protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun.

It makes sense to focus our attention on body care in the same way we might use targeted skincare for our faces. We rely on hardworking products to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and improve texture so it makes sense for body care to work in the same way.

The skincare oracle you know you can trust? Augustinus Bader. He used his previous experience as a biomedical scientist to put together years of research and development and created his very own patented technology that exists throughout his entire skincare line. You may know of his work thanks to the long list of celebrity clients including Margot Robbie, Victoria Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Aniston but let us tell you – it really is worth the hype.

Augustinus Bader The Body Cream

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new body treatment for summer, consider Augustinus Bader's Body Cream. The ultimate all-in-one treatment feels super-rich on the skin and gets to work to maintain hydration and encourage a quicker cell turnover. It also promises to gently firm and tone.

So, what makes this cream so special? The intensely rich formula is full of is full of fatty acids, essential oils and antioxidants for maximum hydration. It also uses its own (secret) technology to focus on visibly reducing and improving the appearance of cellulite and stretch marks - need we say more?

Luckily, the results speak for themselves. This award-winning body cream was tried and tested in a 12 week clinical trial and the results are definitely something to shout about. 94% of people agreed that the appearance of stretch marks was diminished, while 89% agreed that the appearance of cellulite was reduced.