This Moisturiser Is ‘Actual Product Heaven’ According To Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston And VB

Paid Promotion

High-end skincare products, with their opulent bottles and celebrity accolades can often be tempting. My job? To differentiate between which luxury skincare brands are worth the hype - and which are worth a skip. Augustinus Bader, the skincare brand grounded in stem-cell technology, is and always will be, a luxe skincare brand that's actually worth your money.

You may have heard of the brand's award-winning products The Rich Cream and The Cream, which - albeit modest in name - have been hailed as 'the Birkin bags' of skincare. The high-performance formulae were designed to stimulate the skin's natural process, rejuvenating and dramatically improving the complexion's appearance. They're formulated with the brand's unique Trigger Factor Complex, decreasing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, redness, hyperpigmentation, cellulite, as well as dozens of other skin concerns. In other words, we simply can't get enough of this stuff and now, thanks to the introduction of a new 100ml - we never have to. Gone are the days where you need panic at the prospect of your depleting stock; the 100ml bottle will keep you replenished for the foreseeable.

Apart from years of science-backed research, and impressive results, Augustinus Bader's products also have a laundry list of celebrities who swear by them. Jennifer Aniston uses The Rich Cream on the set of The Morning Show, while Victoria Beckham has the ultra-hydrating moisturiser on-hand for models in her catwalk shows – she has even partnered with the brand to create her own line. So, it's safe to say the products come highly recommended. Meghan Markle and Alexa Chung are also loyal supporters of the The Rich Cream and, if that wasn't enough, Kim Kardashian herself even called it 'actual product heaven'.

