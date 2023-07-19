These Skincare Products Contain One Unique Ingredient For Clear Skin Which Can’t Be Found Anywhere Else

Paid Promotion:

When it comes to achieving clear skin, it feels like we'll try virtually anything. From chemical peels to countless creams, the journey to finding effective skincare products can be daunting, to say the least. Nic Taylor is one person who knows the journey better than most. In his failure to find the perfect product, he took matters into his own hands by inventing a unique formula said to clear skin in days. And thus, 47 Skin was born.

47 Skin's secret ingredient? Silver Chitoderm, a mucoadhesive sticky component which captures 100% of acne-causing bacteria, and - in combination with Silver - kills it. Unlike other products which aim to prevent breakouts or reduce scarring, these two powerful ingredients combine to do both, improving inflammation and redness, without drying out your skin. Currently, it can't be found in any other products in the world.

Apart from creating unique, clinically-backed skincare products, 47 Skin preaches 'skin positivity', the notion that we should embrace our skin exactly the way it is. The brand's latest campaign titled 'As real as it gets' captures precisely that with Daisy, George, Nicole and Jan – four people whose lives have been transformed by 47 Skin – sharing their stories.

Daisy struggled with her skin from the age of 14. In lockdown it escalated from mild acne to severe acne. ‘It really affected my self-confidence and self-worth as a person,' she says. After trying everything, her mum discovered the 47 Skin Serum (£29), and bought it for her as a gift. Daisy now uses the serum and cleanser every day to keep her skin consistently good. 'I’m so much happier. It’s affected my confidence so much.'

George is another person whose life changed thanks to 47 Skin. He suffered from cystic acne as a teenager to the point where he avoided going to school. 'It’s really crippling to have acne all over your face when you’re just growing into yourself as a teenager.'

He went on medication which had great results but harsh side effects, so wanted to try something new. Once he started using the 47 Skin Serum, within three weeks his skin was clear all over. 'It’s made me feel so much better about myself. At the end of the day, I don’t have to worry about having spots all over my face. It’s given me so much more confidence in the way I look.'

Now, you can make 47 Skin part of your skincare journey with the brand's very best products. Keep scrolling for our top picks.

SHOP: Best 47 Skin Products

1. Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Serum 47skin.com Buy now Description The ultimate 47 Skin best-seller, this serum combines Silver and Chitoderm to reduce spots, fade ... read more Slide 1 of 1 47skin.com Buy now

2. Daily SPF 30 With Silver Chitoderm 47skin.com Buy now Description A good SPF is a key part of our skincare regime, and 47 Skin's SPF will protect you from sun and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 47skin.com Buy now

3. Anti-Blemish & Scar Repair Everyday Cleanser 47skin.com Buy now Description Start the day right with a great cleanser. This one helps to clear spots, scars and ensures your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 47skin.com Buy now

4. Anti-Blemish and Scar Repair Intensive Treatment Silver Mask 47skin.com Buy now Description This peel-off silver mask will give you a high dose in one formula, instantly brightening your ... read more Slide 1 of 1 47skin.com Buy now