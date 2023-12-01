This ‘Wrinkle-Eraser’ In A Bottle Is The Anti-Ageing Product That Really Does Work

Let's be honest. The hunt for effective anti-ageing products is one that never really ends. With countless brands promising tighter skin and fewer wrinkles, discovering science-backed products with actual clinically-proven results can be a real challenge. Luckily, 111SKIN exists – with full transparency and science at its core, it's here to make it easy.

Founded by Harley Street surgeon Yannis Alexandrides and his wife Eva Alexandridis, 111SKIN's original NAC Y²™ serum was formulated to help heal patients' skin after surgery. Now, with an impressive range of 65 products ranging from eye creams to face masks, 111SKIN's products have quickly taken the skincare industry by storm. The brand has also made waves within A-list circles, with fans such as Jennifer Aniston, who's partial to a 111SKIN sheet mask, and Victoria Beckham who has been spotted using the Black Diamond Eye Mask for pre-red carpet prep time and time again.

The Black Diamond Contour Gel is the latest gem 111SKIN have pulled out the bag, dubbed ‘the wrinkle eraser’ thanks to its powerful anti-ageing properties. Part of the 'intensive collection', the Contour Gel sits alongside other high-performance products aimed at intensely preserving, restoring and renewing the skin through the use of fine diamonds which enhance the absorption of 111SKIN's actives. The peptide-packed treatment contains a concentrated blend of anti-ageing ingredients, zeroing in on deep-set lines and wrinkles all the while tightening and lifting the skin.

And - talk about clinically-proven results - rigorous testing has showed that the Black Diamond Contour Gel reduces the appearance of wrinkles, makes the skin look plumper and reduces the appearance of lines around the eye area. In other words, this magical concoction targets all your anti-ageing concerns in one, aesthetically pleasing gel stick.

Shop the high-performance Black Diamond Contour Gel below, and prepare for instantly tighter skin.