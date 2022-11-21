‘It’s So Sparkly’: The £12 Eyeshadow Going Viral On TikTok Is A Party Season Staple

The festive party season is fast approaching and demand for sparkly make-up looks is on the up. If you're an avid TikTok scroller you'll have already clocked one glitter-giving eyeshadow in particular gaining traction.

Urban Decay's 24 7 Moondust Shadow in Space Cowboy is currently being lauded by users of the video platform for its supercharged shimmer and staying power. The hashtag #Urbandecayspacecowboy has racked up a staggering 4.7 millon views on the app and counting. Since going viral, the eyeshadow has sold out twice already, but it's back in stock and on sale for just £12.60. Run, don't walk.

TikToker @anifetoupeva's recently posted a make-up tutorial in which she showcases just how simple and effective the eyeshadow in question is to use. After applying her go-to soft glam eye look, Anife spritzes a generous amount of setting spray over her face then loads up a fluffy brush with Urban Decay's finest, before coating her damp lids with glitter - a trick that ups the intensity of the sparkle no end.

Others have followed suit. Jafrin Alahi's (@jafrinalahi) review of the viral glitter eyeshadow proves it is as easy to apply as the masses say. Swirling her finger in the pressed pigment, Jafrin sweeps the shadow across her eyelids with her ring finger and comments 'there is no fall out, I think I'm in love'.

Similarly, Allan (@allancraig _ ) - who has been a long-standing fan of Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadows - says 'look how sparkly these are. Can we take a second!' After applying Space Cowboy, Allan continues, 'look at my eyelids, do you see how wet and sparkly they look?'.

Shop: The Glitter Eyeshadow Going Viral On TikTok