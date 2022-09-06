This Is The Exact £35 Lipstick Olivia Wilde Wore To The Premier Of Don’t Worry Darling

by Sameeha Shaikh |

Rarely does a film's true drama reside outside the perimeters of its script. In the case of Don't Worry Darling though, the off-screen shenanigans have been arguably more entertaining than the film itself - what do you expect from the most talked-about film of the Venice International Film Festival?

There's been questionable romance, spit (yes, you read that right) and all sorts breaking headlines, but, all scandals aside, we're most invested in the looks coming out of the new movie's premiere, which unfolded last night.

And by looks we don't mean Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde wearing his ’n’ hers Gucci suits and gowns (as cute as that was), but rather, Wilde's elevated red carpet make-up look, specifically that 'gram-worthy nude lip.

Celebrity make-up artist Wendy Rowe (who counts everyone from Priyanka Chopra to Sienna Miller among her clientele) was responsible for creating the look and did so by using a full face of Pat McGrath, obviously.

From what we've gathered via our investigation of Rowe's Instagram, McGrath's show stopping new Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction, £115, was used to create Wilde's glistening eye look, while a nude iteration of the MatteTrance™ Lipstick, £36, sealed the lip deal.

We're putting our money on the shade Femmebot, for all its fleshy pink appeal. It's no surprise that Rowe opted for this long-lasting lipstick ahead of the premiere.

A tried-and-tested, red-carpet-ready classic, McGrath's lipsticks (especially the nude offerings) are celebrated for their powder-matte formula, which leaves lips with a beautiful soft-focus finish.

Shop: Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling Premier Lipstick