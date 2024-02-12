  1. Home|
The 23 Best Lip Glosses Out There To Suit Every Budget, According To Our Beauty Editors

Tried, tested and reviewed

by Renee Washington |
Updated on
1
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

2
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine

3
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

4
Refy Lip Gloss

Refy Lip Gloss

5
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

6
Chanel Rouge Coco

Chanel Rouge Coco

7
Lancôme L'Absolu Shine Lip Gloss Cream & Sheer

Lancôme L'Absolu Shine Lip Gloss Cream & Sheer

8
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

9
U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound

U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound

10
Glossier Lip Gloss

Glossier Lip Gloss

11
Kiko 3D Hydra Lipgloss

Kiko 3D Hydra Lip Gloss

12
Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

13
Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

14
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

15
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss 

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss 

16
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

17
Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly

Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly

18
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

19
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

20
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss 

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss 

21
Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal

Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal

22
Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml

23
BeautyPie

Beauty Pie Wondergloss

As a little girl, discovering the perfect lip gloss in the pages of Girl Talk magazine was a coveted win, almost a rite of passage. Rollerballs, squeezy tips, and doe-foot applicators had us all in a chokehold. Fast forward to today, where Y2K makeup looks continue to reign supreme, and lip gloss remains a makeup bag essential —a trusty companion that effortlessly adds a touch of glam to any look. Whether layered with a liner or applied on top of a lipstick, you can never go wrong with a glossy finish.

However, with the millions of options flooding the market—new formulas, a rainbow of colours, and cool packaging—it can be overwhelming to find the perfect gloss that ticks all the boxes.

If there's one thing our Grazia team can't go without in our makeup bag it's a gloss. That's our team of beauty editors, experts and obsessives have created a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the maze of lip glosses. Our promise? That you'll find the one that perfectly suits your style and preference. If you struggle with dry lips, we’ve uncovered the best hydrating formulas. Seeking an affordable gloss? We’ve sorted through many brilliant budget options available to find the best for you. Planning a night out? We’ve got gorgeous shimmers and full voltage glosses to keep you covered on that front too.

From tinted glosses that add a hint of colour to your lips to long-lasting options that keep your pout looking pristine all day, our roundup features top contenders that cater to every need. Get ready to discover your new go-to lip gloss.

Editor's Choice: The Best Lip Glosses 2024 At A Glance

Best Overall: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Best New Comer: Refy Lip Gloss

Best Colour Pay-off: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Best for Dry Lips: Dior Lip Oil

Best Affordable Lip Gloss: Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

How We Tested Them:

Formula: We considered how the product felt on our lips, noting whether it was lightweight, caused product build up, or felt uncomfortable overtime.

Hydration: Moisture is so important and was at the top of our list. Shine and shimmer is all well and good but if the gloss completely dried out or lips it had to go.

Longevity: We tested the lip glosses staying power by how long it stayed on our lips amidst talking, eating, and drinking throughout the day.

Appearance: So this is essentially the finish of the gloss. Is it sheer, glossy, or shimmery? How well does it work with our complexions and natural lip colours?

Side effects: We were vigilant for any irritations that may have occurred after using the lip gloss, especially if we had dry, or sensitive skin. We always do a patch test before wearing. Please consult a doctor or dermatologist if you're worried about any ingredients listed on a lip gloss.

The Best Lip Gloss Ingredients To Soothe Dry Lips

When choosing a lip gloss, look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E which all provide hydration and nourishment. If you're someone who suffers from dry lips, dermatologists recommend plumping for emollient rich glosses which help to lock moisture. Go for glosses that include castor oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Or choose something with humectants such as glycerin and honey which help to maintain hydration levels. Antioxidants like green tea extract, grape seed oil, and vitamin C also protect your lips from environmental stressors.

How Do I Find A Lip gloss That Is Long Lasting?

Finding a gloss that’s able to last can be a difficult task. However, glosses with thicker or more viscous textures tend to last a lot better throughout the day. Additionally, you can consider lip glosses with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or oils, as they can help lock in moisture and prolong wear.

Are These Really The Best Lip Glosses?

The lip glosses we selected stand out as the best choices due to their stellar performance across all categories we tested. From texture and longevity to appearance and moisturising properties, these lip glosses consistently ticked all the boxes. Not only do they look good but they still feel comfortable throughout the day. Moreover, their user-friendly applicators and moisturising formulas keep our lips hydrated and make them convenient companions for our on-the-go schedules.

If theres one thing you carry in your bag let it be one of these lip glosses. See all our favourites down below.

Shop: Grazia's Favourite Lip Glosses Of All Time

1.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Best Does It All Lip Gloss

Viral

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Price: £18

www.boots.com

Description

Verity Clark Acting Beauty Director: 'This is everything a lip gloss should be; dewy, juicy

Pros

  • Subtle Shimmer
  • Can be worn alone or over lipstick
  • Varied shade range
  • Plumping effect

Cons

  • Can feel sticky
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Price: £18

www.boots.com

2.

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine

Best Oil-Rich Lip Gloss

Nars Afterglow Lip Shine
Price: £16.25 (was £25)

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Rachael Martin Beauty Editor: 'I was never a lip gloss girl until I tried the Nars Afterglow

Pros

  • Nourishing oils are good for dry lips
  • Doesn't have a sticky finish

Cons

  • Colour fades quite quickly
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine
Price: £16.25 (was £25)

www.sephora.co.uk

3.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil

Best Hydrating Lip Gloss

Soft applicator

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Price: £32

www.johnlewis.com

Description

Sameeha Shaik Beauty Writer: 'My every day glossy lip comes courtesy of Dior's iconic, and

Pros

  • Colour adapting technology
  • Comfortable applicator
  • Nourishing ingredients

Cons

  • Heavy formula
Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Price: £32

www.johnlewis.com

4.

Refy Lip Gloss

Best Everyday Lip Gloss

Cool applicator

Refy Lip Gloss
Price: £16

refybeauty.com

Description

Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'I'm a lip combo type of girl, but this

Pros

  • Cooling applicator
  • Hydrating
  • Lightweight
  • Fills in fine lines

Cons

  • Can leak at the lid
Refy Lip Gloss
Price: £16

refybeauty.com

5.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Best Tinted Lip Gloss

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Price: £20

www.spacenk.com

Description

Gavrielle Weiss Fashion Assistant: 'When I'm rushing from shoots to press events after work I

Pros

  • Natural looking
  • Long lasting colour
  • Matte finish

Cons

  • The tingly sensation isn't for everyone
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Price: £20

www.spacenk.com

6.

Chanel Rouge Coco

Best Luxury Lip Gloss

A classic

Chanel Rouge Coco
Price: £34

www.harveynichols.com

Description

Jess Evans Fashion Bookings and Production Coordinator: 'Chanel's Rouge Coco Gloss in icing is

Pros

  • Ultra hydrating
  • Good colour pay off
  • High-shine

Cons

  • Often out of stock
Chanel Rouge Coco
Price: £34

www.harveynichols.com

7.

Lancôme L'Absolu Shine Lip Gloss Cream & Sheer

Best pigmented lip gloss

Lancôme L'Absolu Shine Lip Gloss Cream & Sheer
Price: £23

www.boots.com

Description

Shopping Editor Julia Harvey: 'I love a red lip if i'm going out and whilst lipsticks are

Pros

  • Balm like base
  • Hydrating

Cons

  • Can feel sticky after multiple applications
Lancôme L'Absolu Shine Lip Gloss Cream & Sheer
Price: £23

www.boots.com

8.

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil

Best Creamy Lip Gloss

Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
Price: £26

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Dayna Head of Social Media: 'This is is my top two and reader it's not number two. When I was

Pros

  • Colour pay-off
  • Hydrating

Cons

  • Needs frequent re-application
Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil
Price: £26

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

9.

U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound

Best Buildable Lip Gloss

Chrome applicator

U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound
Price: £60

www.harrods.com

Description

Whitney Jones Editorial Assistant: 'I managed to snap these glosses up during a sale and

Pros

  • Buildable
  • Packed with hydrating ingredients
  • Wide colour range

Cons

  • Price point
U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound
Price: £60

www.harrods.com

10.

Glossier Lip Gloss

Best lip gloss for sheer coverage

Glossier Lip Gloss
Price: £16

uk.glossier.com

Description

Natalie Hammond Senior Fashion News Editor: 'Glossier’s is the gold-standard of lip gloss

Pros

  • Long lasting
  • Antioxidant rich
  • Versatile

Cons

  • Quite thick
Glossier Lip Gloss
Price: £16

uk.glossier.com

11.

Kiko 3D Hydra Lip Gloss

Best wet look lip gloss

Over 30 shades available

Kiko 3D Hydra Lipgloss
Price: £10.99

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Jada Langola-Walters Social Media Assistant: 'I LOVE a gloss which gives a shiny, wet lip look

Pros

  • Plump effect
  • A lip combo hero
  • 30 shades available

Cons

  • Often out of stock
Kiko 3D Hydra Lipgloss
Price: £10.99

www.sephora.co.uk

12.

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Best affordable lip gloss

Great Dupe

Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Price: £8

www.elfcosmetics.co.uk

Description

This Elf gloss is stocked up in our beauty cupboard and is one we always make a play for when its

Pros

  • Super affordable
  • Moisturising
  • Plush applicator

Cons

  • Tingles - some may find this uncomfortable
Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil
Price: £8

www.elfcosmetics.co.uk

13.

Maybelline Lifter Gloss

Best hyaluronic acid infused lip gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Price: £8.99

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Roisin Savage Associate Art Director : 'I love Maybelline's Lifter Gloss in Topaz. It's a

Pros

  • Plumping effect
  • Hydrating

Cons

  • Wears off quickly
Maybelline Lifter Gloss
Price: £8.99

www.lookfantastic.com

14.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir

Best rollerball lip gloss

Rollerball

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Beauty klaxon alert, rollerball lip glosses are back in vogue and we're pretty happy about it.

Pros

  • Easy Applicaton
  • Hydrating
  • Blurring

Cons

  • The scent is divisive
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

15.

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss 

Best over a lipstick lip gloss

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss 
Price: £7.49

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'This sheer - medium lip gloss is

Pros

  • Pairs well with a lipstick
  • Pigmented

Cons

  • Doesn't last that long
NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss 
Price: £7.49

www.lookfantastic.com

16.

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

Best overnight lip oil

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
Price: £21.25

www.johnlewis.com

Description

If you suffer from dry lips the best thing about this lip oil is that it can be used as an

Pros

  • Hydrating
  • Colour pay-off

Cons

  • Lightweight formula
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
Price: £21.25

www.johnlewis.com

17.

Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly

Best lip jelly

Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly
Price: £18

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

'Never sticky, always shiny lips', is Tower 28's slogan. This formula delivers on that promise

Pros

  • Very conditioning

Cons

  • Colour payoff is minimal
Tower 28 Beauty Shineon Lip Jelly
Price: £18

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

18.

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm

Best glossy balm

Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Price: £14.40(was £16)

www.beautybay.com

Description

This may be a balm but we had to include it because it's just as glossy. Laneige's unique 2-in-1

Pros

  • Moisturising
  • Use as a overnight treatment
  • Hybrid balm and gloss

Cons

  • Barely there tint
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
Price: £14.40(was £16)

www.beautybay.com

19.

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss

Best plumping lip gloss

Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Price: £23

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The tingling sensation is real but doesn't burn too much. The irritation causes a slight swelling

Pros

  • Plumping
  • Not sticky

Cons

  • Applicator could be wider
Too Faced Lip Injection Power Plumping Lip Gloss
Price: £23

www.lookfantastic.com

20.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss 

Best high-shine lip gloss

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss 
Price: £25

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

This gloss not only hydrates and plumps, but also offers a range universally flattering shades.

Pros

  • Long lasting
  • Plumping

Cons

  • Applicator is small
Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss 
Price: £25

www.lookfantastic.com

21.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal

Best no-makeup makeup lip gloss

Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal
Price: £21

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A versatile gloss that can be layered over a lipstick or simply worn alone. It has flat doe-foot

Pros

  • Vegan and cruelty free
  • Flatters all complexions

Cons

  • Free from oil so it's not particularly moisturising
Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal
Price: £21

www.lookfantastic.com

22.

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml

Best balm like gloss

Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

The oil-rich formula almost feels like a balm, it's rich in pigment and looks great on a night

Pros

  • Pigmented
  • Comfortable to wear

Cons

  • Fades fast
Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml
Price: £28

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

23.

Beauty Pie Wondergloss

Best collagen infused lip gloss

BeautyPie
Price: £28

www.beautypie.com

Description

A nice dewy gloss infused with collagen-oil for plumper and smoother looking lips. Our favourite

Pros

  • Smoothing
  • Nourishing
  • Plumping effect

Cons

  • Very sheer colour payoff
BeautyPie
Price: £28

www.beautypie.com

Are lip-plumping glosses harmful?

Plumping lip glosses are all the rage right now as they offer a non-invasive way to achieve fuller lips. The results are instant and they provide a convenient solution for people who want temporary, subtle enhancement without the commitment or potential risks of more permanent procedures. We spoke to Dr. Anna Protasova, dermatologist and GP at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic to find out what using them actually involves. According to Dr. Protasova, ‘Various lip plumpers use different methods to enhance volume. Some irritate lips, causing swelling and increased blood flow.’ She explains that the 'plumping action often involves vasodilation, widening blood vessels to boost circulation and create a fuller, redder look'. However, she warns that overuse can lead to harmful side effects, especially for sensitive skin. These may include 'irritation, dryness, cracking, and bleeding, particularly in the delicate skin of the upper lip'. Dr. Protasova advises caution for those prone to allergies, as ingredients could trigger pain, stinging, or a rash around the mouth. She recommends consulting with a dermatologist for safe treatment alternatives.

Are Lip Glosses Still In Style?

Yes, trends come and go but glosses have stood the test of time. With the beauty industry constantly developing new finishes, formulas, and designs they won't be going anywhere anytime soon.

Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.

