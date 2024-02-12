The 23 Best Lip Glosses Out There To Suit Every Budget, According To Our Beauty Editors

As a little girl, discovering the perfect lip gloss in the pages of Girl Talk magazine was a coveted win, almost a rite of passage. Rollerballs, squeezy tips, and doe-foot applicators had us all in a chokehold. Fast forward to today, where Y2K makeup looks continue to reign supreme, and lip gloss remains a makeup bag essential —a trusty companion that effortlessly adds a touch of glam to any look. Whether layered with a liner or applied on top of a lipstick, you can never go wrong with a glossy finish. However, with the millions of options flooding the market—new formulas, a rainbow of colours, and cool packaging—it can be overwhelming to find the perfect gloss that ticks all the boxes.

If there's one thing our Grazia team can't go without in our makeup bag it's a gloss. That's our team of beauty editors, experts and obsessives have created a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the maze of lip glosses. Our promise? That you'll find the one that perfectly suits your style and preference. If you struggle with dry lips, we’ve uncovered the best hydrating formulas. Seeking an affordable gloss? We’ve sorted through many brilliant budget options available to find the best for you. Planning a night out? We’ve got gorgeous shimmers and full voltage glosses to keep you covered on that front too.

From tinted glosses that add a hint of colour to your lips to long-lasting options that keep your pout looking pristine all day, our roundup features top contenders that cater to every need. Get ready to discover your new go-to lip gloss.

Editor's Choice: The Best Lip Glosses 2024 At A Glance

Best Overall: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Best New Comer: Refy Lip Gloss

Best Colour Pay-off: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil

Best for Dry Lips: Dior Lip Oil

Best Affordable Lip Gloss: Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil

How We Tested Them:

Formula: We considered how the product felt on our lips, noting whether it was lightweight, caused product build up, or felt uncomfortable overtime.

Hydration: Moisture is so important and was at the top of our list. Shine and shimmer is all well and good but if the gloss completely dried out or lips it had to go.

Longevity: We tested the lip glosses staying power by how long it stayed on our lips amidst talking, eating, and drinking throughout the day.

Appearance: So this is essentially the finish of the gloss. Is it sheer, glossy, or shimmery? How well does it work with our complexions and natural lip colours?

Side effects: We were vigilant for any irritations that may have occurred after using the lip gloss, especially if we had dry, or sensitive skin. We always do a patch test before wearing. Please consult a doctor or dermatologist if you're worried about any ingredients listed on a lip gloss.

The Best Lip Gloss Ingredients To Soothe Dry Lips

When choosing a lip gloss, look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E which all provide hydration and nourishment. If you're someone who suffers from dry lips, dermatologists recommend plumping for emollient rich glosses which help to lock moisture. Go for glosses that include castor oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Or choose something with humectants such as glycerin and honey which help to maintain hydration levels. Antioxidants like green tea extract, grape seed oil, and vitamin C also protect your lips from environmental stressors.

How Do I Find A Lip gloss That Is Long Lasting?

Finding a gloss that’s able to last can be a difficult task. However, glosses with thicker or more viscous textures tend to last a lot better throughout the day. Additionally, you can consider lip glosses with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or oils, as they can help lock in moisture and prolong wear.

Are These Really The Best Lip Glosses?

The lip glosses we selected stand out as the best choices due to their stellar performance across all categories we tested. From texture and longevity to appearance and moisturising properties, these lip glosses consistently ticked all the boxes. Not only do they look good but they still feel comfortable throughout the day. Moreover, their user-friendly applicators and moisturising formulas keep our lips hydrated and make them convenient companions for our on-the-go schedules.

If theres one thing you carry in your bag let it be one of these lip glosses. See all our favourites down below.

Shop: Grazia's Favourite Lip Glosses Of All Time

1. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Best Does It All Lip Gloss Viral Price: £ 18 www.boots.com View offer Description Verity Clark Acting Beauty Director: 'This is everything a lip gloss should be; dewy, juicy ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Subtle Shimmer

Can be worn alone or over lipstick

Varied shade range

Plumping effect Cons Can feel sticky Price: £ 18 www.boots.com View offer

2. Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Best Oil-Rich Lip Gloss Price: £ 16.25 (was £25) www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description Rachael Martin Beauty Editor: 'I was never a lip gloss girl until I tried the Nars Afterglow ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Nourishing oils are good for dry lips

Doesn't have a sticky finish Cons Colour fades quite quickly Price: £ 16.25 (was £25) www.sephora.co.uk View offer

3. Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Best Hydrating Lip Gloss Soft applicator Price: £ 32 www.johnlewis.com View offer Description Sameeha Shaik Beauty Writer: 'My every day glossy lip comes courtesy of Dior's iconic, and ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Colour adapting technology

Comfortable applicator

Nourishing ingredients Cons Heavy formula Price: £ 32 www.johnlewis.com View offer

4. Refy Lip Gloss Best Everyday Lip Gloss Cool applicator Price: £ 16 refybeauty.com View offer Description Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'I'm a lip combo type of girl, but this ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Cooling applicator

Hydrating

Lightweight

Fills in fine lines Cons Can leak at the lid Price: £ 16 refybeauty.com View offer

5. Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil Best Tinted Lip Gloss Price: £ 20 www.spacenk.com View offer Description Gavrielle Weiss Fashion Assistant: 'When I'm rushing from shoots to press events after work I ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Natural looking

Long lasting colour

Matte finish Cons The tingly sensation isn't for everyone Price: £ 20 www.spacenk.com View offer

6. Chanel Rouge Coco Best Luxury Lip Gloss A classic Price: £ 34 www.harveynichols.com View offer Description Jess Evans Fashion Bookings and Production Coordinator: 'Chanel's Rouge Coco Gloss in icing is ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Ultra hydrating

Good colour pay off

High-shine Cons Often out of stock Price: £ 34 www.harveynichols.com View offer

8. Summer Fridays Dream Lip Oil Best Creamy Lip Gloss Price: £ 26 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description Dayna Head of Social Media: 'This is is my top two and reader it's not number two. When I was ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Colour pay-off

Hydrating Cons Needs frequent re-application Price: £ 26 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

9. U Beauty The PLASMA Lip Compound Best Buildable Lip Gloss Chrome applicator Price: £ 60 www.harrods.com View offer Description Whitney Jones Editorial Assistant: 'I managed to snap these glosses up during a sale and ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Buildable

Packed with hydrating ingredients

Wide colour range Cons Price point Price: £ 60 www.harrods.com View offer

10. Glossier Lip Gloss Best lip gloss for sheer coverage Price: £ 16 uk.glossier.com View offer Description Natalie Hammond Senior Fashion News Editor: 'Glossier’s is the gold-standard of lip gloss ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Long lasting

Antioxidant rich

Versatile Cons Quite thick Price: £ 16 uk.glossier.com View offer

11. Kiko 3D Hydra Lip Gloss Best wet look lip gloss Over 30 shades available Price: £ 10.99 www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description Jada Langola-Walters Social Media Assistant: 'I LOVE a gloss which gives a shiny, wet lip look ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Plump effect

A lip combo hero

30 shades available Cons Often out of stock Price: £ 10.99 www.sephora.co.uk View offer

12. Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil Best affordable lip gloss Great Dupe Price: £ 8 www.elfcosmetics.co.uk View offer Description This Elf gloss is stocked up in our beauty cupboard and is one we always make a play for when its ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Specifications Pros Super affordable

Moisturising

Plush applicator Cons Tingles - some may find this uncomfortable Price: £ 8 www.elfcosmetics.co.uk View offer

13. Maybelline Lifter Gloss Best hyaluronic acid infused lip gloss Price: £ 8.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Roisin Savage Associate Art Director : 'I love Maybelline's Lifter Gloss in Topaz. It's a ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Plumping effect

Hydrating Cons Wears off quickly Price: £ 8.99 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

15. NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss Best over a lipstick lip gloss Price: £ 7.49 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'This sheer - medium lip gloss is ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Pairs well with a lipstick

Pigmented Cons Doesn't last that long Price: £ 7.49 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

16. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Best overnight lip oil Price: £ 21.25 www.johnlewis.com View offer Description If you suffer from dry lips the best thing about this lip oil is that it can be used as an ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Hydrating

Colour pay-off Cons Lightweight formula Price: £ 21.25 www.johnlewis.com View offer

18. Laneige Lip Glowy Balm Best glossy balm Price: £ 14.40(was £16) www.beautybay.com View offer Description This may be a balm but we had to include it because it's just as glossy. Laneige's unique 2-in-1 ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Moisturising

Use as a overnight treatment

Hybrid balm and gloss Cons Barely there tint Price: £ 14.40(was £16) www.beautybay.com View offer

20. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Best high-shine lip gloss Price: £ 25 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description This gloss not only hydrates and plumps, but also offers a range universally flattering shades. ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Long lasting

Plumping Cons Applicator is small Price: £ 25 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

21. Anastasia Beverly Hills Crystal Lip Gloss - Crystal Best no-makeup makeup lip gloss Price: £ 21 www.lookfantastic.com View offer Description A versatile gloss that can be layered over a lipstick or simply worn alone. It has flat doe-foot ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Vegan and cruelty free

Flatters all complexions Cons Free from oil so it's not particularly moisturising Price: £ 21 www.lookfantastic.com View offer

22. Pat McGrath Labs Lust: Gloss 4.5ml Best balm like gloss Price: £ 28 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer Description The oil-rich formula almost feels like a balm, it's rich in pigment and looks great on a night ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Pigmented

Comfortable to wear Cons Fades fast Price: £ 28 www.cultbeauty.co.uk View offer

23. Beauty Pie Wondergloss Best collagen infused lip gloss Price: £ 28 www.beautypie.com View offer Description A nice dewy gloss infused with collagen-oil for plumper and smoother looking lips. Our favourite ... read more Pros & Cons Ratings Pros Smoothing

Nourishing

Plumping effect Cons Very sheer colour payoff Price: £ 28 www.beautypie.com View offer

Are lip-plumping glosses harmful?

Plumping lip glosses are all the rage right now as they offer a non-invasive way to achieve fuller lips. The results are instant and they provide a convenient solution for people who want temporary, subtle enhancement without the commitment or potential risks of more permanent procedures. We spoke to Dr. Anna Protasova, dermatologist and GP at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic to find out what using them actually involves. According to Dr. Protasova, ‘Various lip plumpers use different methods to enhance volume. Some irritate lips, causing swelling and increased blood flow.’ She explains that the 'plumping action often involves vasodilation, widening blood vessels to boost circulation and create a fuller, redder look'. However, she warns that overuse can lead to harmful side effects, especially for sensitive skin. These may include 'irritation, dryness, cracking, and bleeding, particularly in the delicate skin of the upper lip'. Dr. Protasova advises caution for those prone to allergies, as ingredients could trigger pain, stinging, or a rash around the mouth. She recommends consulting with a dermatologist for safe treatment alternatives.

Are Lip Glosses Still In Style?

Yes, trends come and go but glosses have stood the test of time. With the beauty industry constantly developing new finishes, formulas, and designs they won't be going anywhere anytime soon.