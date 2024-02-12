The 23 Best Lip Glosses Out There To Suit Every Budget, According To Our Beauty Editors

As a little girl, discovering the perfect lip gloss in the pages of Girl Talk magazine was a coveted win, almost a rite of passage. Rollerballs, squeezy tips, and doe-foot applicators had us all in a chokehold. Fast forward to today, where Y2K makeup looks continue to reign supreme, and lip gloss remains a makeup bag essential —a trusty companion that effortlessly adds a touch of glam to any look. Whether layered with a liner or applied on top of a lipstick, you can never go wrong with a glossy finish.
However, with the millions of options flooding the market—new formulas, a rainbow of colours, and cool packaging—it can be overwhelming to find the perfect gloss that ticks all the boxes.
If there's one thing our Grazia team can't go without in our makeup bag it's a gloss. That's our team of beauty editors, experts and obsessives have created a comprehensive guide to help you navigate through the maze of lip glosses. Our promise? That you'll find the one that perfectly suits your style and preference. If you struggle with dry lips, we’ve uncovered the best hydrating formulas. Seeking an affordable gloss? We’ve sorted through many brilliant budget options available to find the best for you. Planning a night out? We’ve got gorgeous shimmers and full voltage glosses to keep you covered on that front too.
From tinted glosses that add a hint of colour to your lips to long-lasting options that keep your pout looking pristine all day, our roundup features top contenders that cater to every need. Get ready to discover your new go-to lip gloss.
Editor's Choice: The Best Lip Glosses 2024 At A Glance
Best Overall: Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer
Best New Comer: Refy Lip Gloss
Best Colour Pay-off: Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil
Best for Dry Lips: Dior Lip Oil
Best Affordable Lip Gloss: Elf Glow Reviver Lip Oil
How We Tested Them:
Formula: We considered how the product felt on our lips, noting whether it was lightweight, caused product build up, or felt uncomfortable overtime.
Hydration: Moisture is so important and was at the top of our list. Shine and shimmer is all well and good but if the gloss completely dried out or lips it had to go.
Longevity: We tested the lip glosses staying power by how long it stayed on our lips amidst talking, eating, and drinking throughout the day.
Appearance: So this is essentially the finish of the gloss. Is it sheer, glossy, or shimmery? How well does it work with our complexions and natural lip colours?
Side effects: We were vigilant for any irritations that may have occurred after using the lip gloss, especially if we had dry, or sensitive skin. We always do a patch test before wearing. Please consult a doctor or dermatologist if you're worried about any ingredients listed on a lip gloss.
The Best Lip Gloss Ingredients To Soothe Dry Lips
When choosing a lip gloss, look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E which all provide hydration and nourishment. If you're someone who suffers from dry lips, dermatologists recommend plumping for emollient rich glosses which help to lock moisture. Go for glosses that include castor oil, jojoba oil, and coconut oil. Or choose something with humectants such as glycerin and honey which help to maintain hydration levels. Antioxidants like green tea extract, grape seed oil, and vitamin C also protect your lips from environmental stressors.
How Do I Find A Lip gloss That Is Long Lasting?
Finding a gloss that’s able to last can be a difficult task. However, glosses with thicker or more viscous textures tend to last a lot better throughout the day. Additionally, you can consider lip glosses with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid or oils, as they can help lock in moisture and prolong wear.
Are These Really The Best Lip Glosses?
The lip glosses we selected stand out as the best choices due to their stellar performance across all categories we tested. From texture and longevity to appearance and moisturising properties, these lip glosses consistently ticked all the boxes. Not only do they look good but they still feel comfortable throughout the day. Moreover, their user-friendly applicators and moisturising formulas keep our lips hydrated and make them convenient companions for our on-the-go schedules.
If theres one thing you carry in your bag let it be one of these lip glosses. See all our favourites down below.
Shop: Grazia's Favourite Lip Glosses Of All Time
Best Does It All Lip Gloss
Viral
Description
Verity Clark Acting Beauty Director: 'This is everything a lip gloss should be; dewy, juicy
Pros
- Subtle Shimmer
- Can be worn alone or over lipstick
- Varied shade range
- Plumping effect
Cons
- Can feel sticky
Best Oil-Rich Lip Gloss
Description
Rachael Martin Beauty Editor: 'I was never a lip gloss girl until I tried the Nars Afterglow
Pros
- Nourishing oils are good for dry lips
- Doesn't have a sticky finish
Cons
- Colour fades quite quickly
Best Hydrating Lip Gloss
Soft applicator
Description
Sameeha Shaik Beauty Writer: 'My every day glossy lip comes courtesy of Dior's iconic, and
Pros
- Colour adapting technology
- Comfortable applicator
- Nourishing ingredients
Cons
- Heavy formula
Best Everyday Lip Gloss
Cool applicator
Description
Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'I'm a lip combo type of girl, but this
Pros
- Cooling applicator
- Hydrating
- Lightweight
- Fills in fine lines
Cons
- Can leak at the lid
Best Tinted Lip Gloss
Description
Gavrielle Weiss Fashion Assistant: 'When I'm rushing from shoots to press events after work I
Pros
- Natural looking
- Long lasting colour
- Matte finish
Cons
- The tingly sensation isn't for everyone
Best Luxury Lip Gloss
A classic
Description
Jess Evans Fashion Bookings and Production Coordinator: 'Chanel's Rouge Coco Gloss in icing is
Pros
- Ultra hydrating
- Good colour pay off
- High-shine
Cons
- Often out of stock
Best pigmented lip gloss
Description
Shopping Editor Julia Harvey: 'I love a red lip if i'm going out and whilst lipsticks are
Pros
- Balm like base
- Hydrating
Cons
- Can feel sticky after multiple applications
Best Creamy Lip Gloss
Description
Dayna Head of Social Media: 'This is is my top two and reader it's not number two. When I was
Pros
- Colour pay-off
- Hydrating
Cons
- Needs frequent re-application
Best Buildable Lip Gloss
Chrome applicator
Description
Whitney Jones Editorial Assistant: 'I managed to snap these glosses up during a sale and
Pros
- Buildable
- Packed with hydrating ingredients
- Wide colour range
Cons
- Price point
Best lip gloss for sheer coverage
Description
Natalie Hammond Senior Fashion News Editor: 'Glossier’s is the gold-standard of lip gloss
Pros
- Long lasting
- Antioxidant rich
- Versatile
Cons
- Quite thick
Best wet look lip gloss
Over 30 shades available
Description
Jada Langola-Walters Social Media Assistant: 'I LOVE a gloss which gives a shiny, wet lip look
Pros
- Plump effect
- A lip combo hero
- 30 shades available
Cons
- Often out of stock
Best affordable lip gloss
Great Dupe
Description
This Elf gloss is stocked up in our beauty cupboard and is one we always make a play for when its
Pros
- Super affordable
- Moisturising
- Plush applicator
Cons
- Tingles - some may find this uncomfortable
Best hyaluronic acid infused lip gloss
Description
Roisin Savage Associate Art Director : 'I love Maybelline's Lifter Gloss in Topaz. It's a
Pros
- Plumping effect
- Hydrating
Cons
- Wears off quickly
Best rollerball lip gloss
Rollerball
Description
Beauty klaxon alert, rollerball lip glosses are back in vogue and we're pretty happy about it.
Pros
- Easy Applicaton
- Hydrating
- Blurring
Cons
- The scent is divisive
Best over a lipstick lip gloss
Description
Renee Washington Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant: 'This sheer - medium lip gloss is
Pros
- Pairs well with a lipstick
- Pigmented
Cons
- Doesn't last that long
Best overnight lip oil
Description
If you suffer from dry lips the best thing about this lip oil is that it can be used as an
Pros
- Hydrating
- Colour pay-off
Cons
- Lightweight formula
Best lip jelly
Description
'Never sticky, always shiny lips', is Tower 28's slogan. This formula delivers on that promise
Pros
- Very conditioning
Cons
- Colour payoff is minimal
Best glossy balm
Description
This may be a balm but we had to include it because it's just as glossy. Laneige's unique 2-in-1
Pros
- Moisturising
- Use as a overnight treatment
- Hybrid balm and gloss
Cons
- Barely there tint
Best plumping lip gloss
Description
The tingling sensation is real but doesn't burn too much. The irritation causes a slight swelling
Pros
- Plumping
- Not sticky
Cons
- Applicator could be wider
Best high-shine lip gloss
Description
This gloss not only hydrates and plumps, but also offers a range universally flattering shades.
Pros
- Long lasting
- Plumping
Cons
- Applicator is small
Best no-makeup makeup lip gloss
Description
A versatile gloss that can be layered over a lipstick or simply worn alone. It has flat doe-foot
Pros
- Vegan and cruelty free
- Flatters all complexions
Cons
- Free from oil so it's not particularly moisturising
Best balm like gloss
Description
The oil-rich formula almost feels like a balm, it's rich in pigment and looks great on a night
Pros
- Pigmented
- Comfortable to wear
Cons
- Fades fast
Best collagen infused lip gloss
Description
A nice dewy gloss infused with collagen-oil for plumper and smoother looking lips. Our favourite
Pros
- Smoothing
- Nourishing
- Plumping effect
Cons
- Very sheer colour payoff
Are lip-plumping glosses harmful?
Plumping lip glosses are all the rage right now as they offer a non-invasive way to achieve fuller lips. The results are instant and they provide a convenient solution for people who want temporary, subtle enhancement without the commitment or potential risks of more permanent procedures. We spoke to Dr. Anna Protasova, dermatologist and GP at Evolution Aesthetics Clinic to find out what using them actually involves. According to Dr. Protasova, ‘Various lip plumpers use different methods to enhance volume. Some irritate lips, causing swelling and increased blood flow.’ She explains that the 'plumping action often involves vasodilation, widening blood vessels to boost circulation and create a fuller, redder look'. However, she warns that overuse can lead to harmful side effects, especially for sensitive skin. These may include 'irritation, dryness, cracking, and bleeding, particularly in the delicate skin of the upper lip'. Dr. Protasova advises caution for those prone to allergies, as ingredients could trigger pain, stinging, or a rash around the mouth. She recommends consulting with a dermatologist for safe treatment alternatives.
Are Lip Glosses Still In Style?
Yes, trends come and go but glosses have stood the test of time. With the beauty industry constantly developing new finishes, formulas, and designs they won't be going anywhere anytime soon.
