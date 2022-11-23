You Can Buy The £17 Nude Lipstick Tess Daly Wears On Strictly In Boots

by Chloe Burcham |

Tess Daly is one of those celebs who always looks great. Whether she’s rocking a grungy smoky eye, a classic red lip or a beachy no make-up look – Tess seems to hit the right note every time, whether with avid Strictly Come Dancing viewers or her 812k-strong Instagram following.

Which means we love it when we discover the beauty products that Tess Daly actually uses. Luckily for us, makeup artist Aimee Adams shared which nude lipstick Tess was wearing on a recent episode of Strictly, and we’re pleased to say it’s one you can pick up at your local Boots.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Aimee replied to a comment from a fan asking what lip products she used. ‘It’s a lipstick/liner called Lip Duos,’ Aimee wrote, 'by Sculpted by Aimee in Naked. And then I’ve put a nude gloss on top.’

Aimee paired the nude lipstick look with a glittery smoky eye, fluffy lashes and dewy skin.

The lipstick Aimee used errs on the peach side of nude and is available for just £17 at Boots, a price some might consider a bargain given you're getting a liner and a lipstick in one.

The shade Naked (which Tess is wearing) is a gorgeous soft pink nude, with a slightly peachy undertone, but there are plenty of other options to choose from too. There’s a shade called Nude – which is warmer toned pink and also Bare – which has a 90s feel to it.

While Aimee didn’t share which lip gloss she used, it doesn't seem to have a colour. So we reckon any sheer or transparent gloss would do the job. Keep scrolling to shop Tess Daly's go-to nude lipstick below:

Shop: Tess Daly's Nude Lipstick

Tess Daly Nude Lipstick - Grazia 2022 2 of 1 Slide 2 of 2 Sculpted by Aimee Connolly Undressed Nude Lip Duo With a creamy, soft lip liner on one end, and a gorgeous satin finish lipstick on the other, this is your ultimate all-in-one lipstick. The liner has a slightly deeper shade than the lipstick, which is perfect for defining lips and helping to create the illusion of a plumper, pillowy pout. Buy now Previous Next