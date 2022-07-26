To The Beach: Sun-Drenched Beauty Looks Worthy Of Your Next Holiday

by Laura Capon |

Photographs: Ellyse Anderson, Make-Up: Adam De Cruz using Chanel Beauty, Location: The Bodrum EDITION

Planning your next holiday? Whether you've found the perfect British sun trap for a staycation or the anticipation is building ahead of a forthcoming long haul, you may be on the lookout for some beach-ready beauty inspiration, and we have just the ticket. Make-up artist to the stars Adam De Cruz speaks exclusively to Grazia and reveals his must-try looks and products for sun-soaked summer holidays this year. From barely-there bronzing to juiced-up lips, get ready to screenshot the looks and Adam's essential takeout tips.

Face Glazing

It’s all about the ‘no make-up, make-up look’, says make-up artist to the stars Adam De Cruz. ‘It’s the time for a very lightweight base.’ Pick a water-based tint, like Chanel Les Beiges Water Fresh Complexion Touch, £51, which leaves no texture on the skin, and enhance your existing glow with a balm highlighter. Go a step further by adding faux freckles.

Golden Hour Glow

‘Extra moisture gives you a gorgeous sun-kissed glow,’ promises Adam. And you don’t need to be poolside to get in on the action. Simply recreate the look with a liberal application of Chanel Les Beiges Illuminating Oil, £70, on your shins, shoulders and décolletage.

Undetectable Bronzing

When it comes to texture, Adam swears by a cream bronzer as the easiest formula to use. ‘Brush any excess on the back of your hand then swirl over your hairline, top of cheekbones, bridge of nose and a little on the chin.’ For extra oomph, layer a powder bronzer over the top for a deep colour that lasts.

Luscious Lips

For a pop of colour that still looks relaxed, Adam advises, ‘loading your shade of choice in the middle of your lips and blending outwards towards the edges. Use a small eyeshadow brush to diffuse and gently overline.’ Add a tinted lip oil if you want a summery sheen.

Sun-Drunk Cheeks

For natural looking blusher, the key is juicy, dewy skin and choosing a liquid or cream formula (Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush, £42, is pretty much perfection). Use the same application method as your bronzer but avoid the hairline and chin. Don’t be afraid to go bright and enhance the red undertones in your natural tan, too.

Get The Look: 10 Beach-Ready Beauty Buys To Shop Now

Shoot Credits

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson

Make-Up: All make-up by Adam De Cruz @ One Represents using CHANEL Les Beiges Summer in Grand Style

Beauty Director: Joely Walker

Style Director: Molly Haylor

Hair: David Wadlow @ Frank Agency using Mermade Hair Tools and Living Proof

Nails: All nails using CHANEL La Base Camélia

Casting Director & Producer: Christie Phedon

Digital Tech: Jess Segal

Stylist Assistant: Susie Lethbridge

Part sponsored by CHANEL Beauty