Here’s How To Upgrade Your Holiday At Home And Staycation In Style

by Grazia |

Staycations have become a stylish and popular way to relax and reenergise. Meaning the perfect break is quite literally right on your doorstep.

And it looks like it’s going to be a glorious summer too. So, instead of airport queuing and suitcase lugging, we can enjoy good times spent together in the sunshine, no passport needed.

Now, if we are staying home, we must do so in style. So, for interior and exterior inspiration, we checked in with designer homeware and fashion duo Homesense and TK Maxx.

They have everything you need to transform your home and garden into a 5 * paradise destination. You’ll also discover stunning designer fashion too. And with savings of up to 60%.

Fine alfresco dining

When it comes to entertaining, think food first. But remember presentation is also paramount. Whether you’re the chef in-residence or have the barbeque all fired up, stylish tableware can elevate any dining experience.

Homesense and TK Maxx have a stunning selection of cookware, crockery, cutlery and glassware. Whatever mood you wish to create, be it fine dining, relaxed cookout or brimming buffet, they’ve the perfect collection. Elegant and simple, patterned or plain they’re your go-to destination for huge range of culinary kit and caboodle.

You could opt for an opulent vibe, with a cocktail set and retro drinks trolley. For a touch of table-top glamour go all out with table clothes, runners, and napkins. If it’s bangers on the barbie, go exotic, with bright patterned plates and coloured glassware to add zing and pizzaz.

And remember, staying home doesn't have to mean staying in. Not when you see the oh-so-stylish picnic and camping essentials on offer. One peek and you’ll be raring to explore the beautiful beaches and countryside of the UK.

Homesense and TK Maxx, are all about discovering homeware and fashion that’s unique, from designer brands and one-offs to absolute must-haves. That’s what makes shopping instore or online so exciting. You never know what hidden gems you’ll find.

Set the scene

Homesense and TK Maxx have you covered when it comes to home-styling.

Upgrade your garden space with beautiful lighting. House party or low-key mood, the right lighting can add to the atmosphere. Build your look with luxe loungers, pretty parasols and cute side tables. Blend the transition from your interior to your exterior for seamless sophistication. Decorate with planters, and artwork. Who says you can’t hang a mirror outdoors? Set the scene for sunset with lanterns and candles. You are on holiday after all.

Cushions and throws are essential, comfortable, and practical. You can chill without feeling the chill when the sun goes down.

And don’t forget the smallest room. Think hotel chic. Plush new towels, a reed diffuser, and luxury scented soap and hand cream.

And while we’re listing the virtues of holidaying at home, knowing you can retire to the comfort of your own bed is bliss, so why not invest in some beautiful bedding too.

Summer wardrobe re-fresh

Just because you aren’t jet setting it doesn’t mean you can’t holiday shop. You may be taking a break on home-shores. Or even visiting friends for a few days. So it’s good to know you’ll find stunning summer fashion and accessories at Homesense and TK Maxx.

Whether you’re dressing up or dressing down you’ll find exactly what you’re looking for and delights you didn’t expect. They’ve your summer wardrobe sorted. Think loose linen pants and a cool shirt, floaty floral maxi, or a simple tee teamed with tailored shorts. Swimwear that flatters. Sarongs, sunhats, and shades. You can even pick up tanning, beauty, and skincare.

From high end designer pieces to quality essentials, every week there’s big name brand drops, and there’s always savings of up to 60% at Homesense and TK Maxx. Which means home or away you can look divine in the sunshine for less.