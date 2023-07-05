10 New Summer Make-Up Essentials Worth Investing In Now

Luminous lips, high-shine eyes... summer make-up mood is anything but shy. What better time to start rethinking the contents of your make-up bag?

Whether your summer plans hinge on a few weeks of full-frontal sunshine in the UK, or you're one of the lucky ones and have a long-haul holiday on the horizon, 2023's summer aesthetic is beckoning, and it's all about glowing skin, statement brights and XXL shine.

Thought that opting for a sheer, glow-giving base meant you had to compromise on coverage? Think again. According to make-up artist to the stars - read: Erin O'Connor, Jenna Goldsack, Michelle Dockery and many more - Adam de Cruz, the key to working a barely-there base to your advantage lies in strategic concealer placement. 'Apply a tinted moisturiser, BB cream or serum foundation to your skin with your fingers,' he says, 'before dabbing a lightweight foundation over any areas you want to veil some more.' Duly noted.

In the market for more summer-ready make-up inspiration? Scroll on down:

All That Glitters

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson, Dress: £1260, Missoni

This Ibiza-ready eye is minimum effort, maximum impact. No, really: just 'stick your finger in a pot of shimmer-heavy shadow and pat onto your eyelids, taking it right up to the brow,' says make-up artist Adam de Cruz, the pro behind the looks you see here. 'Easy, you're done!'.

High-Rise Blush

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson, Sunglasses: £355, Balenciaga

Forget pretty and barely-there – this summer’s blush packs a punch. ‘For max colour pay-off, apply NARS Orgasm Dry Body Oil, £45, first, before dusting on NARS Summer Unrated Blush/Bronzer Duo, £37, with a big fluffy brush, working up and out towards your temples,’ says Adam. ‘You get a beautiful hit of pigment and glow.’

Wild Streak

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson

Channel ’80s Club Tropicana with block, saturated pigments in creamy textures. ‘It’s all about being playful, not perfect,’ says Adam. ‘Use your finger to sweep the colour across your lids and diffuse it towards the arch of your brow.’

Base Instinct

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson, Swimsuit: £220 Self-Portrait, Visor: £22.99 Amazon Fashion

Holiday skin lives for glow and gloss. Go for lightweight, luminous formulas, such as NARS Light Reflecting Foundation, £39, a skincare/ make-up hybrid that amps up both.

Loud Lips

Photographer: Ellyse Anderson

‘For a statement bold lip, start with a bright liner,’ advises Adam. ‘It delivers grip and ensures your creamy, statement colour won’t slip.’ Pro tip: use a sword brush to apply your lipstick. ‘It’s a paint brush that’s flat on one side – great for the sides of your lips – and curved on the other, so it’s perfect for your Cupid’s bow,’ says Adam.

