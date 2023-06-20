  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

We Finally Know Every Single Product Behind Sophie Habboo’s Wedding Day Make-Up

Sister of the bride and make-up artist Georgia Habboo just revealed every product she used on the big day

Sophie Habboo wedding makeup
by Sameeha Shaikh |
Posted

We're weeks on from the main event, yes, but we are still obsessed with every detail of Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing's nuptials. For starters there were two-parts to get stick into - the first in London and the second in Sotogrande, Spain. Then there's the dress, the flurry of pre-wedding beauty treatments and not to mention that bombshell hair. And, just when we thought it was all over, sister of the bride and make-up artist Georgia Habboo has reignited Laing wedding fever after dropping an Instagram Reel that spotlights every single product behind Sophie's bridal glam.

BUTTON

Thanks to her skillset, Georgia was given the very important task of creating Sophie's wedding make-up look, and boy, did she deliver. Soft, radiant glamour was the brief. Enter a bronzed-up glow, nude lips and a glossy finish. Brides-to-be take note.

Having already been spotted applying the Airbrush Bronzer to Sophie's bridal look in a behind-the-scenes picture, it came as no surprise that more of Charlotte Tilbury's most iconic beauty offerings took pride of place in Georgia's kit that day. Georgia reached for a mix of established cult classics like Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter, £39, and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £20, as well as a handful of newer launches that are already going viral on TikTok. The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk, £30, for example.. Keen to know what other products made the cut? We've rounded up the entire line-up and made it stoppable below:

Main image: Instagram @georgiahabboo

Shop: Sophie Habboo's Wedding Make-Up

1. Charlotte Tilbury  Hollywood Flawless Filter

Charlotte Tilbury  Hollywood Flawless Filter

Buy now

Description

Shade 4 Medium was used on Sophie to create the perfect radiant base to her make-up look.

Charlotte Tilbury  Hollywood Flawless Filter
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation

Buy now

Description

The pro way: Georgia actually mixed a pump of this with the Hollywood Flawless Filter before

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Charlotte Tilbury  Airbrush Bronzer 

Charlotte Tilbury  Airbrush Bronzer 

Buy now

Description

For a sunkissed glow, Georgia used this well-loved matte bronzer across Sophie's eyelids and

Charlotte Tilbury  Airbrush Bronzer 
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Enhancing Beauty Secrets Kit

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Enhancing Beauty Secrets Kit

Buy now

Description

To amp up the eyes, Georgia then added swipes of this over lids and finished with a soft wing.

Charlotte Tilbury Eye Enhancing Beauty Secrets Kit
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Charlotte Tilbury <strong>The Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown</strong> 

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown 

Buy now

Description

To intensify the wing just that little bit more, Georgia ran over her existing liner with this

Charlotte Tilbury The Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown 
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick

Buy now

Description

For cream contour, Georgia opted for a classic which blends seamlessly and offers plenty of shades

Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

7. Charlotte Tilbury  Magic Vanish 

Charlotte Tilbury  Magic Vanish

Buy now

Description

Georgia brightened under eyes with a few dabs of this instantly corrective concealer.

Charlotte Tilbury  Magic Vanish
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

8. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand

Buy now

Description

This new launch has already made the rounds on TikTok thanks to its soft rosey finish. Georgia

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

9. Rodial Frosted Pink Liquid Blush

Rodial Frosted Pink Liquid Blush

Buy now

Description

For a colourful sheen on the skin, Georgia dabbed a few drops of this soft-focus blush which

Rodial Frosted Pink Liquid Blush
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

10. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight

Buy now

Description

A hit of extra glow came courtesy of this viral buy, it's award-winning and known to be a sell-out

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

11. Sweed Lashes Cloud Mascara

Sweed Lashes Cloud Mascara

Buy now

Description

Lashes were fanned and lengthened thanks to this mascara which boats a nourishing formula with

Sweed Lashes Cloud Mascara
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

12. Charlotte Tilbury <strong>Lip Cheat </strong>

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat

Buy now

Description

Georgia used two different liners from Charlotte's collection, one in Foxy Brown and the other in

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

13. Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips in Pinkgasm

Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips in Pinkgasm

Buy now

Description

For a high-shine, glazed and plumped finish, Georgia opted for this dazzling gloss.

Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips in Pinkgasm
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

14. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish

Buy now

Description

An absolutely game-changing setting powder. We are not surprised Georgia opted to finish the look

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us