We Finally Know Every Single Product Behind Sophie Habboo’s Wedding Day Make-Up

We're weeks on from the main event, yes, but we are still obsessed with every detail of Sophie Habboo and Jamie Laing's nuptials. For starters there were two-parts to get stick into - the first in London and the second in Sotogrande, Spain. Then there's the dress, the flurry of pre-wedding beauty treatments and not to mention that bombshell hair. And, just when we thought it was all over, sister of the bride and make-up artist Georgia Habboo has reignited Laing wedding fever after dropping an Instagram Reel that spotlights every single product behind Sophie's bridal glam.

Thanks to her skillset, Georgia was given the very important task of creating Sophie's wedding make-up look, and boy, did she deliver. Soft, radiant glamour was the brief. Enter a bronzed-up glow, nude lips and a glossy finish. Brides-to-be take note.

Having already been spotted applying the Airbrush Bronzer to Sophie's bridal look in a behind-the-scenes picture, it came as no surprise that more of Charlotte Tilbury's most iconic beauty offerings took pride of place in Georgia's kit that day. Georgia reached for a mix of established cult classics like Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter, £39, and Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk, £20, as well as a handful of newer launches that are already going viral on TikTok. The Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk, £30, for example.. Keen to know what other products made the cut? We've rounded up the entire line-up and made it stoppable below:

Main image: Instagram @georgiahabboo

Shop: Sophie Habboo's Wedding Make-Up

1. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Buy now Description Shade 4 Medium was used on Sophie to create the perfect radiant base to her make-up look. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation Buy now Description The pro way: Georgia actually mixed a pump of this with the Hollywood Flawless Filter before ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer Buy now Description For a sunkissed glow, Georgia used this well-loved matte bronzer across Sophie's eyelids and ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Charlotte Tilbury Eye Enhancing Beauty Secrets Kit Buy now Description To amp up the eyes, Georgia then added swipes of this over lids and finished with a soft wing. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Charlotte Tilbury <strong>The Classic Eyeliner in Classic Brown</strong> Buy now Description To intensify the wing just that little bit more, Georgia ran over her existing liner with this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick Buy now Description For cream contour, Georgia opted for a classic which blends seamlessly and offers plenty of shades ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Buy now Description Georgia brightened under eyes with a few dabs of this instantly corrective concealer. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand Buy now Description This new launch has already made the rounds on TikTok thanks to its soft rosey finish. Georgia ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Rodial Frosted Pink Liquid Blush Buy now Description For a colourful sheen on the skin, Georgia dabbed a few drops of this soft-focus blush which ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight Buy now Description A hit of extra glow came courtesy of this viral buy, it's award-winning and known to be a sell-out ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

11. Sweed Lashes Cloud Mascara Buy now Description Lashes were fanned and lengthened thanks to this mascara which boats a nourishing formula with ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

12. Charlotte Tilbury <strong>Lip Cheat </strong> Buy now Description Georgia used two different liners from Charlotte's collection, one in Foxy Brown and the other in ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

13. Charlotte Tilbury Jewel Lips in Pinkgasm Buy now Description For a high-shine, glazed and plumped finish, Georgia opted for this dazzling gloss. Slide 1 of 1 Buy now