Sophie Habboo’s £30 Wedding Day Foundation Is A Real Cult Classic

With her 19th May Spanish wedding day fast approaching, it’s safe to say that Made in Chelsea’s Sophie Habboo has upped the ante on her beauty routine. Despite scrupulously planning her wedding day beauty prep for over a year now, her 650k+ Instagram followers will have noticed a flurry of beauty posts cropping up across her socials.

From divulging her beauty editor-approved pre-wedding skincare routine to chatting through her must-have products for pigmentation, she’s never one to gate-keep and is always willing to share her exciting beauty titbits with the masses. And who can blame her for indulging in such well-earned TLC?

Like so many brides, Sophie was on the quest for the perfect, wedding-ready base make-up. The brief? Radiant, flawless and glowing. After officially tying the knot on 14th April at Chelsea town hall and with a base to make any bride take note, it seems that Sophie's discovered her perfect, long-lasting wedding foundation.

Taking to Instagram stories previously, Sophie shared a picture of two Estee Lauder products - a cult favourite brand among celebrities and influencers alike. They included the Estée Lauder DayWear Sheer Tint Release Advanced Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant Moisturizer (£48.50) and the Estée Lauder Double Wear Sheer Long-Wear Foundation SPF20 (£30) – both of which have already amassed considerable buzz within the beauty editor sphere.

Keen to learn more about the base-perfecting products coveted by Sophie? Scroll down for all the info.

