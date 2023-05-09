Our Beauty Editor Tries Rabanne’s New Beauty Range And These Are Her Honest Thoughts

Paco Rabanne have just undergone a pretty significant rebrand. While the name 'Rabanne' is here to stay, 'Paco' is gone, signalling a new era for the fashion and fragrance house - they’re shaking things up, and the industry, it would seem, are listening. Enter Rabanne beauty, an edit of pigments, eyeshadow palettes, mascaras and lip colours which dropped exclusively at Selfridges last week. Its MO? An intergalactic inspired collection that oozes avant-garde cool. The label have translated their fashion fabrics into beauty- there's finishes and hues of matte leather, metal foil, sparkling lustre and gloss vinyl. It’s this new vision that looks set to pack a punch among the beauty set.

'I think we're seeing a move away from filters and unattainable beauty,' says legendary make-up artist and Rabanne's newly appointed global beauty creative director Diane Kendal. 'With this in mind the collection seeks to celebrate what it means to be imperfect, and to have fun with make-up. It's genderless, and it's joyful, and there's something suited to every taste.'

It's no wonder then, that Rabanne’s newest beauty range is being touted as gold-standard - it’s already selling out on the Selfridges website and industry heavy weights like Nikki Wolff are waxing lyrical about it on social media. Spoiler alert: I’m in no way surprised. These products look, feel and perform like the epitome of luxury.

Scroll on for my full review of each and every product.

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

We see a lot of new launches on the Grazia beauty desk, so for a brand to really pique our interest it has to be something special. Like Prada’s newest beauty range before it, Rabanne beauty is a must-try for make-up aficionados. The products feel weighty and luxurious, plus they apply beautifully thanks to the dense pigments and silky formulas. While several products won't feature in the daily routine of most (I’m looking to the Shimmer Bomb Spray) Rabanne Beauty doesn't scrimp on the creativity and there are still plenty of everyday staples sure to see you right. The stand out for me? The foundation. Glossy, glowy radiance with just a sweep. Try it, and you won't regret it.

Rachael says: 'I was first able to sneak a peek at Rabanne’s make-up offering a few months ago while in Paris on a press trip for the brand. Initial impressions? ‘Wow!’ - and it’s safe to say I couldn’t wait to put the products the test. Since then I’ve been swatching, swiping, blotting and blending at every excuse. Cocktails with the girls? It’s a sweep of Rabbane Famous Glitterizer top coat mascara. No make-up glossy skin? I reached for Rabanne Fresh Touch Hydrating Foundation. I tried to incorporate a new product as often as possible over the course of a couple of months - there’s a fair few after all.

This luxury range really, really, delivers. It’s a 5 out of 5 from me.