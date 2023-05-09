  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Makeup

Our Beauty Editor Tries Rabanne’s New Beauty Range And These Are Her Honest Thoughts

'It's genderless, and it's joyful, and there's something suited to every taste.'

PACO RABANNE BEAUTY
by Rachael Martin |
Posted
1
Rabanne Multi Finish Eyeshadow Palette Quad
2
Rabanne Love Balm hydrating tint lip balm
3
Rabanne Fresh Touch Hydrating Foundation
4
Rabanne Famous volumising 5-in-1 mascara
5
Rabanne Famous nourishing primer mascara
6
Rabanne Famous Glitterizer top coat mascara
7
Rabanne Famous Lipcolour matte hydrating lipstick
8
Rabanne Liquid Shot glitter amplifier
9
Rabanne Pure Metals loose metallic pigments
10
Rabanne Colourshot liquid eyeshadow
11
Rabanne Mini eyeshadow palette
12
Rabanne Shimmer Bomb face and body spray-on glitters

Paco Rabanne have just undergone a pretty significant rebrand. While the name 'Rabanne' is here to stay, 'Paco' is gone, signalling a new era for the fashion and fragrance house - they’re shaking things up, and the industry, it would seem, are listening. Enter Rabanne beauty, an edit of pigments, eyeshadow palettes, mascaras and lip colours which dropped exclusively at Selfridges last week. Its MO? An intergalactic inspired collection that oozes avant-garde cool. The label have translated their fashion fabrics into beauty- there's finishes and hues of matte leather, metal foil, sparkling lustre and gloss vinyl. It’s this new vision that looks set to pack a punch among the beauty set.

BUTTON

'I think we're seeing a move away from filters and unattainable beauty,' says legendary make-up artist and Rabanne's newly appointed global beauty creative director Diane Kendal. 'With this in mind the collection seeks to celebrate what it means to be imperfect, and to have fun with make-up. It's genderless, and it's joyful, and there's something suited to every taste.'

It's no wonder then, that Rabanne’s newest beauty range is being touted as gold-standard - it’s already selling out on the Selfridges website and industry heavy weights like Nikki Wolff are waxing lyrical about it on social media. Spoiler alert: I’m in no way surprised. These products look, feel and perform like the epitome of luxury.

Scroll on for my full review of each and every product.

Shop: Rabanne Beauty 2023

1. Rabanne Multi Finish Eyeshadow Palette Quad

Paco rabanne beauty
Price: £36

www.selfridges.com

Description

Housed in a glinting silver compact and available in four dazzling colourways, this palette ticks

Pros

  • Vegan 
  • Cruelty-free 
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • Be careful not to overload your brush - a little goes a long way
Paco rabanne beauty

2. Rabanne Love Balm hydrating tint lip balm

Paco Rabanne Beauty
Price: £29

www.selfridges.com

Description

Sheer, subtle, and suited to all skin tones, if you’re a fan of the Dior lip oil then this one

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • While moisture and gloss will remain, you'll need to reapply frequently to keep the colour going strong
Paco Rabanne Beauty

3. Rabanne Fresh Touch Hydrating Foundation

Paco rabanne beauty
Price: £37

www.selfridges.com

Description

This one? It’s not to be slept upon. Not only did it leave my complexion with a soft, radiant glow

Pros

  • 30ml
  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free 
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • It's not for those who like a full coverage base
Paco rabanne beauty

4. Rabanne Famous volumising 5-in-1 mascara

Paco Rabanne Beauty
Price: £27

www.selfridges.com

Description

I’m, admittedly, a mascara snob, but this one has impressed me no end. It’s blacker than black and

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • Work quickly - it doesn't take long to dry
Paco Rabanne Beauty

5. Rabanne Famous nourishing primer mascara

Paco rabanne beauty
Price: £27

www.selfridges.com

Description

You’d be forgiven for thinking that a [clear lash

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • Results aren't instant
Paco rabanne beauty

6. Rabanne Famous Glitterizer top coat mascara

paco rabbane beauty
Price: £27

www.selfridges.com

Description

While the idea of a silvery mascara laden with glitter might, understandably, fill you with

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty free

Cons

  • Too much can leave lashes with a slightly white cast
paco rabbane beauty

7. Rabanne Famous Lipcolour matte hydrating lipstick

Paco Rabbane Beauty
Price: £29

www.selfridges.com

Description

Available in an impressive 12 shades, Rabanne’s matte hydrating lipstick is a treat to wear. From

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • Nothing! It's a dream.
Paco Rabbane Beauty

8. Rabanne Liquid Shot glitter amplifier

Rabanne Beauty
Price: £21

www.selfridges.com

Description

There’s highlighters and then there’s Rabanne’s Liquid Shot. Not one for beauty wallflowers, just

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • There's not much room for error - it's hard to remove.
Rabanne Beauty

9. Rabanne Pure Metals loose metallic pigments

Paco Rabanne Beauty
Price: £19

www.selfridges.com

Description

Something of a stand out for those who wish to up the ante, these loose metallic pigments are

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • Loose pigments? They can be pretty messy
Paco Rabanne Beauty

10. Rabanne Colourshot liquid eyeshadow

Paco Rabbane Beauty
Price: £25

www.selfridges.com

Description

Rabanne’s other eye colour offering features a soft, creamy formula that blends well using the

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free

Cons

  • Not one for those with oilier lids
Paco Rabbane Beauty

11. Rabanne Mini eyeshadow palette

Paco Rabanne beauty
Price: £26

www.selfridges.com

Description

Mini eye-shadow. Big impact. This dinky eye-shadow palette combines two contrasting shades in

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free
Paco Rabanne beauty

12. Rabanne Shimmer Bomb face and body spray-on glitters

Rabanne Beauty
Price: £27

www.selfridges.com

Description

The most daring of the bunch, Rabanne's glitter bomb, is for those who want a more-is-more look.

Pros

  • Vegan
  • Cruelty-free
  • Suitable for all skin types

Cons

  • It's an aerosol
Rabanne Beauty

Our Verdict

Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:

We see a lot of new launches on the Grazia beauty desk, so for a brand to really pique our interest it has to be something special. Like Prada’s newest beauty range before it, Rabanne beauty is a must-try for make-up aficionados. The products feel weighty and luxurious, plus they apply beautifully thanks to the dense pigments and silky formulas. While several products won't feature in the daily routine of most (I’m looking to the Shimmer Bomb Spray) Rabanne Beauty doesn't scrimp on the creativity and there are still plenty of everyday staples sure to see you right. The stand out for me? The foundation. Glossy, glowy radiance with just a sweep. Try it, and you won't regret it.

How We Tested It

Rachael says: 'I was first able to sneak a peek at Rabanne’s make-up offering a few months ago while in Paris on a press trip for the brand. Initial impressions? ‘Wow!’ - and it’s safe to say I couldn’t wait to put the products the test. Since then I’ve been swatching, swiping, blotting and blending at every excuse. Cocktails with the girls? It’s a sweep of Rabbane Famous Glitterizer top coat mascara. No make-up glossy skin? I reached for Rabanne Fresh Touch Hydrating Foundation. I tried to incorporate a new product as often as possible over the course of a couple of months - there’s a fair few after all.

Overall rating

This luxury range really, really, delivers. It’s a 5 out of 5 from me.

Rachael Martin is Grazia’s Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things beauty, health and wellness.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us