Our Beauty Editor Tries Rabanne’s New Beauty Range And These Are Her Honest Thoughts

Paco Rabanne have just undergone a pretty significant rebrand. While the name 'Rabanne' is here to stay, 'Paco' is gone, signalling a new era for the fashion and fragrance house - they’re shaking things up, and the industry, it would seem, are listening. Enter Rabanne beauty, an edit of pigments, eyeshadow palettes, mascaras and lip colours which dropped exclusively at Selfridges last week. Its MO? An intergalactic inspired collection that oozes avant-garde cool. The label have translated their fashion fabrics into beauty- there's finishes and hues of matte leather, metal foil, sparkling lustre and gloss vinyl. It’s this new vision that looks set to pack a punch among the beauty set.
'I think we're seeing a move away from filters and unattainable beauty,' says legendary make-up artist and Rabanne's newly appointed global beauty creative director Diane Kendal. 'With this in mind the collection seeks to celebrate what it means to be imperfect, and to have fun with make-up. It's genderless, and it's joyful, and there's something suited to every taste.'
It's no wonder then, that Rabanne’s newest beauty range is being touted as gold-standard - it’s already selling out on the Selfridges website and industry heavy weights like Nikki Wolff are waxing lyrical about it on social media. Spoiler alert: I’m in no way surprised. These products look, feel and perform like the epitome of luxury.
Scroll on for my full review of each and every product.
Shop: Rabanne Beauty 2023
Description
Housed in a glinting silver compact and available in four dazzling colourways, this palette ticks
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Be careful not to overload your brush - a little goes a long way
Description
Sheer, subtle, and suited to all skin tones, if you’re a fan of the Dior lip oil then this one
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- While moisture and gloss will remain, you'll need to reapply frequently to keep the colour going strong
Description
This one? It’s not to be slept upon. Not only did it leave my complexion with a soft, radiant glow
Pros
- 30ml
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- It's not for those who like a full coverage base
Description
I’m, admittedly, a mascara snob, but this one has impressed me no end. It’s blacker than black and
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Work quickly - it doesn't take long to dry
Description
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Results aren't instant
Description
While the idea of a silvery mascara laden with glitter might, understandably, fill you with
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty free
Cons
- Too much can leave lashes with a slightly white cast
Description
Available in an impressive 12 shades, Rabanne’s matte hydrating lipstick is a treat to wear. From
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Nothing! It's a dream.
Description
There’s highlighters and then there’s Rabanne’s Liquid Shot. Not one for beauty wallflowers, just
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- There's not much room for error - it's hard to remove.
Description
Something of a stand out for those who wish to up the ante, these loose metallic pigments are
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Loose pigments? They can be pretty messy
Description
Rabanne’s other eye colour offering features a soft, creamy formula that blends well using the
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Cons
- Not one for those with oilier lids
Description
Mini eye-shadow. Big impact. This dinky eye-shadow palette combines two contrasting shades in
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
Description
The most daring of the bunch, Rabanne's glitter bomb, is for those who want a more-is-more look.
Pros
- Vegan
- Cruelty-free
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- It's an aerosol
Our Verdict
Rachael Martin, junior beauty editor:
We see a lot of new launches on the Grazia beauty desk, so for a brand to really pique our interest it has to be something special. Like Prada’s newest beauty range before it, Rabanne beauty is a must-try for make-up aficionados. The products feel weighty and luxurious, plus they apply beautifully thanks to the dense pigments and silky formulas. While several products won't feature in the daily routine of most (I’m looking to the Shimmer Bomb Spray) Rabanne Beauty doesn't scrimp on the creativity and there are still plenty of everyday staples sure to see you right. The stand out for me? The foundation. Glossy, glowy radiance with just a sweep. Try it, and you won't regret it.
How We Tested It
Rachael says: 'I was first able to sneak a peek at Rabanne’s make-up offering a few months ago while in Paris on a press trip for the brand. Initial impressions? ‘Wow!’ - and it’s safe to say I couldn’t wait to put the products the test. Since then I’ve been swatching, swiping, blotting and blending at every excuse. Cocktails with the girls? It’s a sweep of Rabbane Famous Glitterizer top coat mascara. No make-up glossy skin? I reached for Rabanne Fresh Touch Hydrating Foundation. I tried to incorporate a new product as often as possible over the course of a couple of months - there’s a fair few after all.
Overall rating
This luxury range really, really, delivers. It’s a 5 out of 5 from me.
Rachael Martin is Grazia’s Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things beauty, health and wellness.