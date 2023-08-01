Neelam Gill’s Best Beauty Looks – Including Her Most Recent Lip Combination

Neelam Gill is a bona fide beauty icon – few would argue that. From her long dark hair to her enviably thick brows, the supermodel consistently serves up beauty inspiration to the masses, whether she’s posting on social media or sashaying down a Burberry catwalk.

Thanks to a dizzying career that’s seen her become a mainstay among the modelling elite, Neelam has worked with a number of A-List make-up artists. Her current go-to is Maria Asadi who counts Jourdan Dunn, Venus Williams and Letitia Wright as clients. In fact, Maria was the talent behind the supermodel’s latest beauty look. Taking to her Instagram last night, Neelam revealed a picture of the full-glam make-up that she'd worn in preparation for a party hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. Think a velvety complexion, full lashes, and the pièce de résistance - a feathery, ombre lip. It was an upload that, unsurprisingly, reeled in swathes of comments from adoring fans and celebrities alike. Julia Fox shared her approval by commenting '😍😍😍'

Neelam Gill's Latest Beauty Look

Speaking exclusively to Grazia, Maria revealed the exact product combination she used to create Neelam’s ombre lip look. 'Neelam’s make-up was inspired by a 90s supermodel meeting modern day culture,' she revealed. ‘I wanted this to feel like a fusion of the nostalgic and contemporary. For me, this meant taking the dramatic tones that were synonymous with the 90s and playing with a more blurred out, softer effect – I called this the pixelated lip.’

The first product Maria used was a liner - the Sisley Phyto-Levres Perfect in Chocolat, £47, to be exact. More than just a lip liner, it's brimming with nourishing ingredients like aloe vera and jojoba oil to moisturise the lip area and prevent the formula from bleeding or feathering. 'For the perfect supermodel brown it's all about the shade "Chocolat," assures Maria. 'I overland Neelam's lips then blurred out the edges with a brush.'

And then there's the lipstick in question - the Sisley Le Phyto-Rouge in Beige Jaipur, £45 which is already beloved among influencers and beauty editors alike. Just a sweep reveals a satin finish that's easy to build and blur, plus we can attest that just a little goes a long way thanks to the rich pigments.

If they're good enough for Neelam...

But this is far from the first time Neelam Gill has boasted some screenshot worthy beauty looks. Since she burst onto the scene, the model hasn't been afraid to switch things up. Here, Grazia charts Neelam Gill’s beauty evolution.

Neelam Gill Best Beauty Looks

Gallery Neelam Gill Beauty 1 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Snapped at Naomi Campbell's Birthday Party in May 2023, Neelam sported a smokey eye and smudged-out wing. 2 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Pictured at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival, Neelam's look is all wet-look hair and a washes of her go-to smokey eye. 3 of 9 Sleek hair and pared back make-up was Neelam's beauty look of choice when attending the 2023 Victoria Beckham show in Paris. It's no wonder she's a muse of Victoria herself. 4 of 9 CREDIT: Getty At the Fashion Awards in 2022, Neelam veered away from her usual dark hair in favour of something considerably more blonde. A bold move away from her signature look. 5 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Walking on the red carpet for "Bones And All" Neelam sported red lipstick and a feathery lash, setting off her floral gown perfectly. 6 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Pictured at a Flannels party in 2021, Neelam was all about '90s style face framing strands and big, bold brows. 7 of 9 CREDIT: Getty A wash of gold across the lid was the brief for the AADNEVIK show during the London Fashion Week of September 2021. 8 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Bold brows, slicked back hair, and lashings of sequins for the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival in 2017. 9 of 9 CREDIT: Getty Neelam dazzles in black and a glowing complexion in 2016