This Celeb-Loved Brand Has Invented A New Kind Of Lip Liner – And It Does All The Hard Work For You

Paid Promotion

If you've ever experienced the feeling of running late, while simultaneously trying to accurately apply lipliner - then you know it's not for the faint of heart. Lip liner (much like eye liner) requires precision that isn't always feasible when you're already 10 minutes away from missing a dinner reservation. That was until NARS swooped in to save the day.

NARS' lip liners already boast a laundry list of celebrity fans to include Taylor Swift, who swears by the Velvet Matte Lip for her signature red lip. Now, the brand has taken things one step further with the brand new PowerMatte High-Intensity Lip Pencil, designed to be completely fool-proof, no matter how new you are to make-up - or how rushed off your feet. The nib lets you glide on the colour with the accuracy of a pro, allowing to contour your cupid's bow the way it's really meant to be done. Apart from making application a breeze, the new lip liner also delivers a deep pigment, which is transfer-proof with up to 12 hours of wear, so no more frantically reapplying on the hour.

Stacked from 46 images. Method=B (R=8,S=4)

In terms of shades, we say: take your pick. With ten hues to choose from, ranging from nudes, reds and pinks, it's safe to say you'll be spoiled for choice. Cult shades such as Dolce Vita and Dragon Girl will be making an appearance, meaning if you already have a tried and true NARS shade, you can now experience it in a brand new way.