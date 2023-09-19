  1. Home|
NARS Has Just Released The Ultimate Gifting Collection – And It’s Available To Shop Now

It's a beauty aficionado's dream come true.

by Marina Avraam |
Posted
Shopping for your loved ones is never an uncomplicated task. Whether it's because they already have everything, or because they're slightly...selective, buying gifts for those you love most is infamously gruelling. Now, NARS is answering all your gifting-shaped problems in the form of a brand new holiday collection, the perfect way to start ticking off your - dare we say it - Christmas shopping list.

Containing ready-to-gift palettes, lipsticks in striking shades and the legendary Orgasm Blush duos, NARS' gifting collection is designed to help you shine during what may be the most party-filled season of them all. From best-sellers to rising stars, your beauty-obsessed recipient will rejoice in the discovery of new favourites, and fall in love all over again with holy grail products.

What do we love most about the collection? We're glad you asked. Not only is every product packaged in holiday-inspired, sleek packaging (read: glitter and ribbons) the sets of miniatures also allow your loved ones to sample new, exciting products, they may otherwise not be able to.

There's no such thing as too early when it comes to Christmas gifting. Get ahead of holiday season chaos, and shop NARS' full holiday collection on LookFantastic, or our top picks from the collection below.

SHOP: NARS' Holiday Collection

1. NARS Starlight Powermatte Lipstick 1.5g (Various Shades)

NARS Starlight Powermatte Lipstick 1.5g (Various Shades)NARS
Price: £26.50

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

A bold, matte lipstick which applies with one quick swipe. Available in different shades to see

NARS Starlight Powermatte Lipstick 1.5g (Various Shades)

2. NARS Endless Nights Eyeshadow Palette

NARS Endless Nights Eyeshadow PaletteNARS
Price: £52

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The ultimate party palette, filled with nine high-pigment, seductive eyeshadows. From shimmering

NARS Endless Nights Eyeshadow Palette

3. NARS Private Party Climax Mascara Duo - Explicit Black (Worth £40.50)

NARS Private Party Climax Mascara Duo - Explicit Black (Worth £40.50)NARS
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The best way to deliver the drama this holiday season is with NARS' Party Climax Mascara.

NARS Private Party Climax Mascara Duo - Explicit Black (Worth £40.50)

4. NARS Mini Orgasm Blush Duo

NARS Mini Orgasm Blush DuoNARS
Price: £33

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The award-winning shade, now available in two coveted formulas.

NARS Mini Orgasm Blush Duo

5. NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener 15ml (Various Shades)

NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener 15ml (Various Shades)NARS
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

There's no such thing as a perfect holiday look without a great base. The After Party Light

NARS Light Reflecting Eye Brightener 15ml (Various Shades)

6. NARS Up All Night Mini Powermatte Lip Duo

NARS Up All Night Mini Powermatte Lip Duo - Too Hot to Hold/American WomanNARS
Price: £33

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Featuring dusty rose American Woman and maple red Too Hot To Hold, these two shades are sensual,

NARS Up All Night Mini Powermatte Lip Duo - Too Hot to Hold/American Woman

7. NARS Mini Dolce Vita Blush Duo

NARS Mini Dolce Vita Blush DuoNARS
Price: £33

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

For a natural wash of colour, look to NARS' cream-to-powder Dolce Vita blush duo.

NARS Mini Dolce Vita Blush Duo
