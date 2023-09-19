NARS Has Just Released The Ultimate Gifting Collection – And It’s Available To Shop Now

Paid Promotion

Shopping for your loved ones is never an uncomplicated task. Whether it's because they already have everything, or because they're slightly...selective, buying gifts for those you love most is infamously gruelling. Now, NARS is answering all your gifting-shaped problems in the form of a brand new holiday collection, the perfect way to start ticking off your - dare we say it - Christmas shopping list.

Containing ready-to-gift palettes, lipsticks in striking shades and the legendary Orgasm Blush duos, NARS' gifting collection is designed to help you shine during what may be the most party-filled season of them all. From best-sellers to rising stars, your beauty-obsessed recipient will rejoice in the discovery of new favourites, and fall in love all over again with holy grail products.

What do we love most about the collection? We're glad you asked. Not only is every product packaged in holiday-inspired, sleek packaging (read: glitter and ribbons) the sets of miniatures also allow your loved ones to sample new, exciting products, they may otherwise not be able to.

There's no such thing as too early when it comes to Christmas gifting. Get ahead of holiday season chaos, and shop NARS' full holiday collection on LookFantastic, or our top picks from the collection below.

SHOP: NARS' Holiday Collection

