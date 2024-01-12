All The Make-Up Products Michelle Keegan Swears By

If there’s one name on everyone’s lips right now it’s got to be Michelle Keegan, or, to be exact, Maya Stern. Since Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Day the masses have been binge watching around the world; the show has sky-rocketed to number one in a whopping 60 countries. But it’s not just the viral series that fans have become hooked on – Keegan herself has seen a serious surge in popularity, with viewers frantically searching for her exact outfits as well as her beauty routine. ‘How to look like Michelle Keegan,’ has been typed into search engines more than just a few times of late…