  1. Home|
  2. Beauty & Hair|
  3. Makeup

All The Make-Up Products Michelle Keegan Swears By

Including her go-to shade of Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

michelle keegan
by Rachael Martin |
Published
1
milk make-up hydro grip primer michelle keegan
Milk Make-Up Hydro Grip Primer
2
Michelle keegan favourite concealer
Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer
3
MICHELLE KEEGAN LOOSE POWDER
Milk Make-Up Pore Eclipse Matte Translucent Setting Powder
4
Michelle keegan pressed powder
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder
5
michelle keegan setting spray
Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray
6
MICHELLE KEEGAN EYESHADOW
Trinny London Eye2Eye Shadow in Victory
7
michelle keegan eye palette
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette
8
Michelle keegan pat mcgrath eyeshadow
Pat McGrath Blitz Astral Quad
9
bPerfect Potted Gelousy Black Gel Liner MICHELLE KEEGAN
bPerfect Potted Gelousy Black Gel Liner
10
michelle keegan BPerfect Brows
bPerfect Indestructibrow Brow Hold Wax
11
michelle keegan brow pencil
bPerfect Indestructi’Brow Pencil
12
michelle keegan lashes
EyeCha Eco Blossom Lashes
13
michelle keegan blusher
MAC Cosmetics Sheertone Blush in Peaches
14
michelle keegan lip liner
Huda Beauty Lip Contour
15
michelle keegan lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury KISSING Lipstick in Yes Honey
16
fNETY BEAUTY MICHELLE KEEGAN LIPGLOSS
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow

If there’s one name on everyone’s lips right now it’s got to be Michelle Keegan, or, to be exact, Maya Stern. Since Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Day the masses have been binge watching around the world; the show has sky-rocketed to number one in a whopping 60 countries. But it’s not just the viral series that fans have become hooked on – Keegan herself has seen a serious surge in popularity, with viewers frantically searching for her exact outfits as well as her beauty routine. ‘How to look like Michelle Keegan,’ has been typed into search engines more than just a few times of late…

We’re not surprised, really. On the show Keegan is all glowing skin, fluttery lashes and expertly sculpted brows. But it was her recent IRL appearance on The Graham Norton Show that truly cemented her credentials as a beauty influencer – her base was flawless, her eyes sculpted, and her lips and cheeks coated in a warm wash of balmy apricot.

Luckily her go-to make-up artist Krystal Dawn is always keen to offer up the products used to create the star’s full-glam looks, and this one was no exception. Dawn even went as far as to tell us the skincare Keegan has been loving - thePixi Beauty Beauty Eye Patches, £22, Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base, £40 and Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £78, just FYI.

Below, we break down every single beauty buy used to create Michelle's golden glow...

SHOP: Michelle Keegan’s Favourite Make-Up

1.

Milk Make-Up Hydro Grip Primer

milk make-up hydro grip primer michelle keegan
Price: £35

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Expect a deeply hydrated base - it's a formula bolstered with aloe water, cherry blossom,

milk make-up hydro grip primer michelle keegan
Price: £35

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

2.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer

Michelle keegan favourite concealer
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Michelle Keegan's go-to concealer? It's no wonder it's this Nars number. Available in 30 shades,

Michelle keegan favourite concealer
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

3.

Milk Make-Up Pore Eclipse Matte Translucent Setting Powder

MICHELLE KEEGAN LOOSE POWDER
Price: £29.50

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Minimise pores and create a flawless, shine free base with just a sweep of this loose powder.

MICHELLE KEEGAN LOOSE POWDER
Price: £29.50

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

4.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder

Michelle keegan pressed powder
Price: £38

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

The choice setting powder for make-up artists the world over - Bella Hadid and Kate Moss are said

Michelle keegan pressed powder
Price: £38

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

5.

Huda Beauty Resting Boss Face Setting Spray

michelle keegan setting spray
Price: £29

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

One of Huda's newest launches, this setting spray means business. A light misting delivers a

michelle keegan setting spray
Price: £29

www.sephora.co.uk

6.

Trinny London Eye2Eye Shadow in Victory

MICHELLE KEEGAN EYESHADOW
Price: £18

trinnylondon.com

Description

Beautifully creamy and never sticky, this fool-proof shadow is easy to work with thanks to easily

MICHELLE KEEGAN EYESHADOW
Price: £18

trinnylondon.com

7.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette

michelle keegan eye palette
Price: £45

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Subtle, warm tones make light work of creating Keegan's beautiful eye look.

michelle keegan eye palette
Price: £45

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

8.

Pat McGrath Blitz Astral Quad

Michelle keegan pat mcgrath eyeshadow
Price: £58

www.revolve.com

Description

This palette has form for selling out, so make haste if you fancy getting your hands on one.

Michelle keegan pat mcgrath eyeshadow
Price: £58

www.revolve.com

9.

bPerfect Potted Gelousy Black Gel Liner

bPerfect Potted Gelousy Black Gel Liner MICHELLE KEEGAN
Price: £12.95

www.bperfectcosmetics.com

Description

Carve the perfect feline flick with bPerfect's viral gel liner.

bPerfect Potted Gelousy Black Gel Liner MICHELLE KEEGAN
Price: £12.95

www.bperfectcosmetics.com

10.

bPerfect Indestructibrow Brow Hold Wax

michelle keegan BPerfect Brows
Price: £10.95

www.beautybay.com

Description

This clear brow wax tames even the most unruly of brows. Apply with a spoolie for the best, most

michelle keegan BPerfect Brows
Price: £10.95

www.beautybay.com

11.

bPerfect Indestructi’Brow Pencil

michelle keegan brow pencil
Price: £9.95

www.bperfectcosmetics.com

Description

Available in six shades, this brow pencil boasts a fine nib for super precise finish. It's

michelle keegan brow pencil
Price: £9.95

www.bperfectcosmetics.com

12.

EyeCha Eco Blossom Lashes

michelle keegan lashes
Price: £7.99

falseeyelashes.co.uk

Description

These delicate lashes offer a soft, subtle cat-eye effect.

michelle keegan lashes
Price: £7.99

falseeyelashes.co.uk

13.

MAC Cosmetics Sheertone Blush in Peaches

michelle keegan blusher
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

The dreamy blush creates a light, sheer colour, while conditioning agents soften the skin.

michelle keegan blusher
Price: £26

www.lookfantastic.com

14.

Huda Beauty Lip Contour

michelle keegan lip liner
Price: £18.90

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Dawn uses the Huda Beauty Lip Contour in the shades Sandy Beige and Warm Brown to line Keegan's

michelle keegan lip liner
Price: £18.90

www.sephora.co.uk

15.

Charlotte Tilbury KISSING Lipstick in Yes Honey

michelle keegan lipstick
Price: £27

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

Description

Previously Hepburn Honey, this silky lipstick is the perfect peachy shade loved by Keegan.

michelle keegan lipstick
Price: £27

www.cultbeauty.co.uk

16.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb in Fenty Glow

fNETY BEAUTY MICHELLE KEEGAN LIPGLOSS
Price: £18

www.sephora.co.uk

Description

Apply over lipstick for a layer of high-impact gloss.

fNETY BEAUTY MICHELLE KEEGAN LIPGLOSS
Price: £18

www.sephora.co.uk

Main image credit: Instagram: @krystaldawn_mua

Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things health, beauty and wellness

BUTTON

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us