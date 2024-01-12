All The Make-Up Products Michelle Keegan Swears By

If there’s one name on everyone’s lips right now it’s got to be Michelle Keegan, or, to be exact, Maya Stern. Since Fool Me Once premiered on Netflix on New Year’s Day the masses have been binge watching around the world; the show has sky-rocketed to number one in a whopping 60 countries. But it’s not just the viral series that fans have become hooked on – Keegan herself has seen a serious surge in popularity, with viewers frantically searching for her exact outfits as well as her beauty routine. ‘How to look like Michelle Keegan,’ has been typed into search engines more than just a few times of late…
We’re not surprised, really. On the show Keegan is all glowing skin, fluttery lashes and expertly sculpted brows. But it was her recent IRL appearance on The Graham Norton Show that truly cemented her credentials as a beauty influencer – her base was flawless, her eyes sculpted, and her lips and cheeks coated in a warm wash of balmy apricot.
Luckily her go-to make-up artist Krystal Dawn is always keen to offer up the products used to create the star’s full-glam looks, and this one was no exception. Dawn even went as far as to tell us the skincare Keegan has been loving - thePixi Beauty Beauty Eye Patches, £22, Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base, £40 and Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base, £78, just FYI.
Below, we break down every single beauty buy used to create Michelle's golden glow...
SHOP: Michelle Keegan’s Favourite Make-Up
Description
Expect a deeply hydrated base - it's a formula bolstered with aloe water, cherry blossom,
Description
Michelle Keegan's go-to concealer? It's no wonder it's this Nars number. Available in 30 shades,
Description
Minimise pores and create a flawless, shine free base with just a sweep of this loose powder.
Description
The choice setting powder for make-up artists the world over - Bella Hadid and Kate Moss are said
Description
One of Huda's newest launches, this setting spray means business. A light misting delivers a
Description
Beautifully creamy and never sticky, this fool-proof shadow is easy to work with thanks to easily
Description
Subtle, warm tones make light work of creating Keegan's beautiful eye look.
Description
This palette has form for selling out, so make haste if you fancy getting your hands on one.
Description
Carve the perfect feline flick with bPerfect's viral gel liner.
Description
This clear brow wax tames even the most unruly of brows. Apply with a spoolie for the best, most
Description
Available in six shades, this brow pencil boasts a fine nib for super precise finish. It's
Description
These delicate lashes offer a soft, subtle cat-eye effect.
Description
The dreamy blush creates a light, sheer colour, while conditioning agents soften the skin.
Description
Dawn uses the Huda Beauty Lip Contour in the shades Sandy Beige and Warm Brown to line Keegan's
Description
Previously Hepburn Honey, this silky lipstick is the perfect peachy shade loved by Keegan.
Description
Apply over lipstick for a layer of high-impact gloss.
Main image credit: Instagram: @krystaldawn_mua
Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things health, beauty and wellness