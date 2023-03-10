Love Island’s Samie Is Obsessed With These £21 Cult Brow Essentials

After an eventful week of baby challenges and final dates laced with a savage twist, Love Island's hopefuls are gearing up for their last days in the villa. And as things get as serious as ever, it seems the girls have called in the make-up reinforcements, reaching for the kind of budge-proof and drama-resilient products that will see them through the final stretch. In fact, beauty-obsessed Islander Samie Elishi enlisted the help of not one but two essentials from eyebrow extrodinaire Benefit Cosmetics this week – and now we finally know how she achieves that full, fluffy look.

For her serene red rose-filled final date with Tom last night, Samie opted for a paired-back beauty look that let her backless carmine gown do all the talking. But one element of her look she didn't compromise on were her brows, which took pride of place against an otherwise subtle hair and make-up style, featuring a scrapped back bun, nude glossy lips and a glowy, bronzed complexion. To build her bold brows, which have been a staple in her look thus far, Samie reached for a cult classic, Benefit's Gimme Brow + Volumising Brow Gel, £21.73, in the dressing room ahead of her date.

(credit: ©ITV Plc)

It's not the first time Samie has relied on brow essentials from Benefit either. In fact, this week she was also spotted using the brand's Precisely, My Brow Pencil, £21.73,on her baby doll while getting ready after the baby challenge – albeit, it's not the most conventional or recommended uses of the product but it sure proved Samie's commitment to a fully laid brow.

Her love for Benefit's brow products isn't surprising. Since launching its historic 45-product brow collection in 2016, Benefit's has become the number one Prestige Brow Brand in the world, earning the approval of beauty editors and influencers everywhere (#BenefitBrows currently has 260.9M views on TikTok and counting). Samie's two aforementioned favourites are actually the second and third most sold prestige beauty products in stores across the UK beauty market, according to the brand.

The two completely different formulas offer up two very different brow looks. Benefit's Gimme Brow + Volumising Brow Gel, is loaded with teeny tiny microfibers that cling onto skin and hairs to create a very full and dynamic look, the small tapered brush head also means you can really mould the shape and finish you want, whether natural or more bold. The Precisely, My Brow Pencil, £21.73, on the other hand, comes as a twist-up pencil that glides across brows with ease to create ultra-fine, hairlike strokes. For those looking for a more defined look this is your bag. Both formulas are hardworking, long-wearing and budge-proof, which Samie will certainly need on hand for the rollercoaster ahead.

Shop: Samie's Benefit Brow Essentials