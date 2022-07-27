These Beauty Products Have Seen A 239% Increase In Sales Since The Start Of Love Island

Love Island has been taking over our screens since the start of June and we can't get enough of it. Clearly, fans of the show can't get enough either, picking up inspiration from the villa in their shopping baskets. From Quay sunglasses to pre-loved eBay looks, trends have been picked up from the ITV2 show. One area that has seen a growth in sales is beauty products, as Boots tells us.

We've all seen the jam-packed dressing room in which the Love Islanders debrief and gossip, allowing us an insight into their everyday beauty routines and product favourites. With Boots being the official beauty partner of the Love Island 2022 season for the second year running, we have an exclusive insight into the best-selling products that have grown in sales since the start of the season.

Including a whopping 239% increase in the Schwarzkopf got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray (£3.50), it's no surprise that products seen in and around the villa have become even more popular as the show has gone live.

Last year, Boots saw the 'Love Island effect' with over 60% increase in sales of Fenty favourites as well as almost a 50% increase in Liz Earle and Boots Glow taking a 34% rise. This year, Boots stocked the villa with the same popular beauty brands such as Huda, Mac, No7 and Soltan, as well as new options like 17 and MakeUp Revolution.

So, what are the top beauty bestsellers from the 2022 Love Island season? We've got all the inside info down below. Check out what fans have been buying...

Gallery The bestselling beauty products as seen on Love Island 2022 1 of 4 CREDIT: Boots Haircare fan favourite Schwarzkopf saw the biggest increase in sales on Boots, with a 239% soar of its Glued Blasting Freeze Spray. Seen in slick-backed ponies and the boys 'dos, you can grab this for a mere £3.50 right now. 2 of 4 CREDIT: Boots Favourite from last year's Love Island, it's no surprise we're seeing Fenty Beauty in the top sellers this year, too. It is a beauty staple after all. The Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Clip-On has seen a 128% increase in sales from the duration of Love Island and its available for £17. 3 of 4 CREDIT: Boots

SPF is needed every day in the villa, with the Majorcan sun shining on the Islanders. The Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF50+ has also had a jump in sales. Better to be safe than sunburnt. 4 of 4 CREDIT: Boots We've seen glitter on the eyes of many of the islanders this season, including Danica, Indiyah and show host Laura Whitmore. It's clearly a fan favourite too, having jumped up to a 102% increase in sales from the 'Love Island effect' according to Boots.