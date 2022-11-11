  1. Home
The Best Lookfantastic Black Friday Deals From Our Favourite Beauty Brands

Big brands with big discounts, Lookfantastic sale will save you coins.

Lookfantastic beauty chest
by Natalie Corner |
Posted

Let's face it, which brands does Lookfantastic, not stock? The one-stop shopping destination is a haven for all of us beauty junkies looking to secure an impressive deal when Black Friday rolls around.

From lipsticks and moisturisers to hair tools and vitamin supplements, the brand is every beauty lover's dream come true. So, whether you're after La Mer, Kérastase, Elemis, Ren, Elizabeth Arden, Estee Lauder or NARS, you can bet you'll find what you're looking for.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 is officially Friday 25th November, but deals are expected to run throughout November as well as across the weekend.

We're always keeping our eyes peeled for the latest and greatest deals, hoping that Lookfantastic throws some brilliant discounts our way. In the meantime, though, you can shop some of our top picks from their current sale:

SHOP: The best Black Friday deals in the Lookfantastic sale

Discounts are correct at time of publishing.

The best Lookfantastic Deals To Shop Now

Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray
CREDIT: Urban Decay

Once you've used this setting spray you will never want to be without.

Weleda Skin Food
CREDIT: Weleda

Hydration station! Weleda will make your skin feel fed and glowing.

Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado
CREDIT: Kiehl's

Nourish the delicate eye area with Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with avocado.

Kérastase Blond Absolu Bundle
CREDIT: Kérastase

NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer
CREDIT: NARS Cosmetics

If there ever was an award for best concealer ever, then this one from NARS would get it. Flawless, brightening and stays put.

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation Makeup
CREDIT: Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place Foundation Makeup

There's a reason why this lightweight full-coverage foundation is a cult classic. It stays put for up to 15 hours, no matter what the weather, so it's great if you're after long-wearing colour.

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base
CREDIT: Bobbi Brown

The Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base is a must-have in your make-up kit to hydrate your skin and reduce shine.

Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
CREDIT: Olaplex

Hailed as "miraculous" this Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector contains components that strengthen damaged bonds and encourage hair growth.

FOREO LUNA Mini 3
CREDIT: FOREO

Upgrade your skincare regime with a Foreo Luna Mini brush.

GRANDE Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
CREDIT: GRANDE Cosmetics

An award-winning lash formula with money off. Don't hesitate.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade
CREDIT: Anastasia Beverly Hills

The lightweight gel offers intense colour pay-off and a velvety-smooth consistency, available in 11 different shades to suit all brow types.

How much does delivery cost on Lookfantastic?

Lookfantastic's standard delivery cost is £3.95, but delivery is free on orders over £25. Next day delivery costs £4.95 but is free on orders exceeding £100.

