TikTok Is Obsessed With This Huda Beauty Setting Powder Dupe, And It’s Just £6.99

We've all experienced that heart sinking feeling after looking up the price of trending beauty product and realising it's way out of your monthly beauty budget. Whether that be a designer perfume (FYI- Zara has got you covered) or the latest advancement in the world of beauty tech – it still stings.

However, if you've had your eyes set on the TikTok-approvedHuda Beauty Loose Powder, £34 (that has received serious love for quick-blurring, seamless second skin finish), you'll be glad to know 'Beauty Tok' have found an alternative that will save you £27.01. To achieve that airbrushed look on a budget you'll want to consider theMaybelline Fit Me! Matte and Poreless Powder, £6.99. With this weightless formula you can wave goodbye to pores, shine and any imperfections. And interestingly, despite this product being a pressed powder, while Huda's is loose, the two products achieve almost identical results.

While this powder has been on the market for a minute, it's now getting the praise it deserves. On TikTok, the hashtag #maybellinefitmepowder has received a jaw-dropping 12.2 million views, so it seems many of us are on the hunt for that flawless finish without breaking the bank. Don't walk, run to your nearest supermarket.

