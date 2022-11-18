Kourtneycore Make-Up: How To Lock Down A Soft Glam Makeover Like Kourtney Kardashian

Ever since she met now husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has undergone somewhat of a glam grunge makeover. Ditching the ultra-feminine make-up and pretty pastels (favoured by sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner), Kourt’s go-to glam has an edgier vibe – with lashings of black liner, softer contour and 90s nude lips.
And we’re not going to lie – we’re totally into Kourtney’s grown-up grunge vibe. So if you’re looking to add a nod of pretty punk into your everyday make-up a la Kourtney KB, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to recreate Kourtneycore make-up IRL.
The Loved Up Lit-From-Within Skin
Ever since Kravis became an item, Kourtney’s had a certain glow about her. Re-create that loved up lit-from-within radiance with a glossy highlighter like Vieve’s Skin Dew Liquid Highlighter, £19. For an added spritz of sheen, mist ICONIC London’s Prep-Set-Glow, £24 over your face, decolletage and shoulders for a mega-watt radiance.
The Plush Nude Lip
It’s no secret that the Kardash-Jenners are known for their famous pouts, but it’s Kourtney’s metallic nineties nude lip that we’re currently lusting over. Make like Kourt with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Satin Lipstick in Haze, £18. Have a darker skin tone? Try Charlotte Tilbury’s Super Nineties, £25.
The True Black Kohl
A grunge-glam look isn’t complete without a heavy handed dose of black kohl mascara. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners, £20 are the perfect soft glam addition to your make-up bag. They’re ultra soft and blendable, with a real punch of pigment – without looking too gothic.
The Soft Focus Contour
Of course, a Kardashian make-up tutorial isn’t complete without a killer contour. For Kourtney’s soft focus contour, try using a soft, creamy product like Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour, £28. The cream contour sticks are perfect for creating a natural-looking, soft shadow – without looking too golden or bronzed.
