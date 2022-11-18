  1. Home
  2. Beauty & Hair
  3. Makeup

Kourtneycore Make-Up: How To Lock Down A Soft Glam Makeover Like Kourtney Kardashian

Here’s how to amp up the glamourous grunge vibes like Kourtney Kardashian Barker.

Instagram
by Chloe Burcham |
Posted

Ever since she met now husband Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has undergone somewhat of a glam grunge makeover. Ditching the ultra-feminine make-up and pretty pastels (favoured by sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner), Kourt’s go-to glam has an edgier vibe – with lashings of black liner, softer contour and 90s nude lips.

And we’re not going to lie – we’re totally into Kourtney’s grown-up grunge vibe. So if you’re looking to add a nod of pretty punk into your everyday make-up a la Kourtney KB, we’ve got you covered. Here’s how to recreate Kourtneycore make-up IRL.

The Loved Up Lit-From-Within Skin

Ever since Kravis became an item, Kourtney’s had a certain glow about her. Re-create that loved up lit-from-within radiance with a glossy highlighter like Vieve’s Skin Dew Liquid Highlighter, £19. For an added spritz of sheen, mist ICONIC London’s Prep-Set-Glow, £24 over your face, decolletage and shoulders for a mega-watt radiance.

The Plush Nude Lip

It’s no secret that the Kardash-Jenners are known for their famous pouts, but it’s Kourtney’s metallic nineties nude lip that we’re currently lusting over. Make like Kourt with Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Satin Lipstick in Haze, £18. Have a darker skin tone? Try Charlotte Tilbury’s Super Nineties, £25.

The True Black Kohl

A grunge-glam look isn’t complete without a heavy handed dose of black kohl mascara. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners, £20 are the perfect soft glam addition to your make-up bag. They’re ultra soft and blendable, with a real punch of pigment – without looking too gothic.

The Soft Focus Contour

Of course, a Kardashian make-up tutorial isn’t complete without a killer contour. For Kourtney’s soft focus contour, try using a soft, creamy product like Nudestix Nudies All Over Face Colour, £28. The cream contour sticks are perfect for creating a natural-looking, soft shadow – without looking too golden or bronzed.

Shop: The Kourtneycore Make-Up Kit

Gallery

Kourtneycore Make-Up Kit

Vieve’s Skin Dew Liquid Highlighter
1 of 6

Use it where ever you want a lit-from-within glow, whether that be cheekbones, down bridge of the nose or under the brows. It leaves skin looking healthy and radiant.

2 of 6

Before and after applying your make up, lock in the glow with this. Spritz over your face, décolletage and shoulders for a mega-watt radiance.

3 of 6

If you love Kourtney’s nineties nude lip, opt for this fully pigmented, creamy gem.

4 of 6

If nude is not your bag or you have a deeper complexion than Kourt, try this.

. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liners
5 of 6

Trust in VB to amp up your look the right way. Her eyeliners are ultra soft and blendable, and pack a real punch of pigment.

6 of 6

No glowy glam is complete without bronzer and this is perfect for creating a natural-looking, soft shadow – without looking too golden or bronzed.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us