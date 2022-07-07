The De-Puffing Trick Kourtney Kardashian’s Make-Up Artist Used On Her Wedding Day

by Laura Capon |

Back in May Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a Dolce & Gabanna sponsored affair in Portofino, Italy. While we've had plenty of fashion moments to swoon over, Kourtney's glam team kept schtum over their process, until now.

While her sisters often swap between hair and make-up artists, Kourtney has her own personal team in hairstylist Irinel de León and make-up artist Leah Darcy.

Now in a new interview on Poosh, Leah has shared the prep work she did on Kourtney in order to make sure she was feeling her best on her big day.

Leah's first job was to deter Kourtney from having any strong skin treatments in the run up. In a word of warning for all brides, she recommends you give your skin a break of at least two weeks to avoid any potential freak outs.

On the morning of the wedding, Leah has a de-puffing trick which not only takes away any unwanted swelling from a restless night's sleep, but also acts as a calming ritual as well.

“I like to keep a bucket of ice and a clean, damp washcloth to help de-puff and cool prior to skin prep,” Leah explained. “I find this also helps to calm nerves a bit.” She adds that you can also use ice globes or even cold teaspoons.

While it's one of the most effective ways of instantly tightening the skin and reducing those tell-tale puffy eye bags, most of us never think to stick a couple of metal spoons in the freezer overnight, but it's a trick loved by many celebrity facialists including Kate Somerville. Not to mention that compared to that expensive eye cream in your basket, it's free.

It's not just your under eyes that can benefit from an ice cube or two. Run your freezing cold spoons along your jaw line (always towards the ear to encourage drainage) and along your cheekbones.