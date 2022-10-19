Apply Harley Quinn’s Make-Up Look At Home This Halloween With Products From Just £2.99

If you're already Pinterest-ing Halloween costumes and are adamant that dressing as a cat just won't cut it, why not try the Harley Quinn look on for size? Suicide Squad hero Harley Quinn has proved herself to be one of the most popular sources of Halloween inspiration over the last few years and the obsession isn't going away any time soon. Last year even saw an entire Revolution Beauty collaboration with Batman hit the beauty shelves for die hard DC fans (the Catwoman lashes and Batman shadow palette were a particular highlight).

Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn make-up look manages to tread the line between unbearably cool and accessible - it's DIY friendly - making it the perfect costume to opt for this Halloween 2022. Make-up artist Hebe Thorisdottir was responsible for the incredible on-screen look we're so taken with, but how is it done at home?

How To Apply The Harley Quinn Make-Up Look At Home This Halloween

Step 1: The Harley Quinn Base

A matte base is the foundation for that classic Harley Quinn look, post-facial levels of glow need not apply. Start with a mattifying primer. Keep shine at bay in the long run by adding a translucent powder into the mix too.

Gallery SHOP NOW: How To Get Harley Quinn's Base For Halloween 1 of 2 Make up artist Hebe Thorisdottir has revealed that the primer she used on set was Smashbox Photo Finish for its all day wear. The oil-control formula is perfect when it comes to minimising shine. 2 of 2 Make a grab for Anastasia Beverley Hill's translucent powder for a matte finish that doesn't look cakey.

Step 2: The Harley Quinn Eyes

Finally, a look that doesn't require a steady hand! The key to nailing Harley's eye make-up lies in the blending. Begin with an eye primer to give your eyeshadow something to cling to and opt for two shades of shadow - a bold red and a bright blue to mirror the colours of Harley's dip-dyed pigtails.

Sweep across your lid and along your lower lash line before blending out for a slept-in look. You can even extend your eyeshadow out along your cheekbones to emulate the bleeding watercolour effect that we saw in Harley's origins story. To add a dash of rock and roll energy you can even apply a little black eyeliner. Just remember to smudge it with your fingers, you don't want anything to look too pristine. Mascara is a must and don't forget to enhance your brows too.

Gallery SHOP NOW: How To Get Harley Quinn's Eye Make Up For Halloween 1 of 4 Barry M know to how to do pigmented colour and the wildlife palette has enough bold and bright shades to cater for your Halloween look next year too. 2 of 4 Rimmel's buttery soft Kajal pencil is perfect for smudging to smoky effect. Apply a fine line and blend out with your finger to add depth to the bright shadow. 3 of 4 The ultimate product for the brushed-up look. The waxy pomade thickens and holds brows in place. 4 of 4 Lengthen, curl, and volumise, with this long-wearing formula that won't smudge or dry out, plus - it's got the DC seal of approval.

Step 3: The Harley Quinn Lips

In the original comics Harley is known for her glossy black lip look but Margot Robbie's movie iteration has helped put that classic hot red lipstick look back on the map. Start by applying a bold red lip liner to ensure definition and maximum staying power. A matte lipstick is essential and don't forget to sweep your finger down from one corner of the mouth for Harley's signature lipstick streak.

Gallery SHOP NOW: How To Get Harley Quinn's Red Lip For Halloween 1 of 1 Red lips don't get any more iconic than this. Cult favourite MAC Ruby Woo matte red lipstick is also available as a duo along with a lipliner, so you'll have everything you need for the anti-hero's signature pout.

Step 4: Fake The Harley Quinn Tattoos

The heart tattoo under Harley's right eye - a reference to playing cards - is easily achieved with a liquid liner. A felt-tip nib will give you more control and adding a little more of your translucent powder over the top is the secret to making it look more lived-in.

Gallery SHOP NOW: How To Get Harley Quinn's Tattoos For Halloween 1 of 1 This hassle-free, multi-tasking liner has a precision tip, which allows for maximum control.

Step 5: The Harley Quinn Hair

Here comes the really fun part! Create your centre parting and use dry shampoo or a texturiser spray to take out tone down shine - Harley's look is rough and ready. Pop into two high bunches, remembering to leave two strands free at the front. Securing with red and blue hairbands is a nice touch. Colour wise you needn't commit to long term dyes, a spray in, brush out colour the perfect short-term solution and they are readily available in the lead-up to Halloween.

Gallery SHOP NOW: How To Get Harley Quinn's Dip Dye Hair For Halloween 1 of 3 Superdrug's Pick & Mix Instant Hair Colour spray is a no-fuss, no commitment way to add a tint to your hair in an instant. 2 of 3 3 of 3 For a secure hold on braids, topknots and villainous pigtails, Sam McKnight's Easy Up Do promises volume, hold and texture to give your Harley Quinn look some edge.