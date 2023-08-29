Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation Is Going Viral, But Is It Worth The Hype?

A new viral foundation has landed and it’s kind of a big deal. Millennial sensation Glossier recently launched an addition to its base line-up, namely the Glossier Stretch Fluid Foundation, £34, and it has already turned the heads of beauty editors and aficionados the world over, amassing an impressive 1.2M views on TikTok and counting. This is Glossier’s biggest launch in some time and - though the brand already has a tint on the shelves - is its first foundation offering ever.

A few scrolls through the #glossierstretchfluidfoundation hashtag on TikTok throws up countless rave reviews. TikToker @yhkayla went so far as to say, ‘honestly if you could bottle my foundation dreams, it would be this foundation, it’s made for real life, it looks like real skin.’

The Formula

Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation launch arrives hot on the heels of the brand’s OG Stretch Concealer, £22. Made with an impressive 89% skincare base, this nourishing gel-crème formula is brimming with a medley of plant-derived squalene and glycerine - both hero hydrators. Shine never reaches OTT levels thanks to the help of mattifying rose berry and plankton, while amino acid-coated pigments make for seamless blendability.

There are 32 shades to choose from, all of which fall into five different undertone categories. Texture wise, while the Stretch Concealer is balmy and high coverage, Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation promises a light-to-medium coverage and second skin, satin-like finish.

My Verdict

It takes a lot for a new foundation to turn my head. After all, there's a lot to consider: the finish, the glow factor, the shade range, the list goes on. For me, the right one delivers a natural-look, even coverage that lasts and blurs my post-acne pigmentation, all while blending seamlessly into my olive toned South Asian skin. I did warn you it was a lengthy list. That said, this foundation ticks every box. And patchiness with wear? Not a hint. It doesn't take much for a beauty product to make it big on TikTok these days, but as far as Glossier's Stretch Fluid Foundation is concerned, the hype is well-deserved.

