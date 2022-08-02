How To Get Ekin-Su’s Finale Look On Love Island

Congratulations, Ekin-Su and Davide! The bookies' favourite finished in first place in last night's finale - and, from the posts on Instagram, they're definitely feeling the love. 'WELL DONE LOVERS! ❤️' wrote Tasha, who finished in fourth with Andrew. 'Smashed it ❤️👏🏽,' commented Liam Reardon. 'Couldn’t be happier for these two 🥹😭🤍 well deserved xxxxx,' said Millie Court.

For her final hurrah in the Villa, Ekin-Su fell back on one of the most reliable designers throughout the series, Nadine Merabi, choosing a feathered and beaded dress the colour of champagne. It's still available to buy in all sizes, XS-XXL, and, to the show's stylist, Amy Bannerman, couldn't have been a better choice. 'This dress screams drama - a perfect pairing for Ekin-Su - with a riot of textures including sequins, feathers and beading all in one. She’s dazzled in figure-hugging looks all series and last night was no different - she truly looked like a winner in it.'

The high street has plenty to offer in the razzle dazzle department. H&M's dress is fringed, golden and strappy (tick, tick and tick!) and rings in at £39.99. & Other Stories, meanwhile, has a silvery sequinned top for £75. And don't forget that eBay, the show's official sponsor, is hosting an auction of all the outfits worn by the Love Islanders. Lasting until August 5, the bidding has already started (Ekin-Su's House of CB bustier dress has already got 31). If you're already missing the drama, trying to outbid a fellow fan might be a good distraction.