by Sameeha Shaikh |

In the world of lash treatments, a lash lift or curl continues to gain major traction. There's no doubt why, it's a hard and fast way of getting alluring lashes that quickly add extra sparkle to your eyes, with practically zero-hassle.

Think of it as a perm for your natural lashes, which offers a relatively low-maintenance process that can lift and curl lashes long-term.

The effect? An instantly more put together look which saves you time in the morning. Here, CEO & Founder of BBB London Vanita Parti MBE, reveals everything you need to know about getting a lash lift.

What Is A Lash Lift?

A lash lift or curl is a treatment that temporarily alters the shape of your natural lashes, and it works by lifting and curling your lashes from base to tip.

Think of it as a hair perm, but for your eyelashes. Lifting or curling helps emphasise lashes and makes your eyes sparkle just that bit more.

A good lash lift or curl does the job of a great mascara but if youre after real impact - you can use mascara on top of your lifted lashes to give you that 'wow' effect.

Who Is The Treatment For?

This is a universal, suits-all treatment. Given that it alters the shape of your natural lash, those with naturally straight lashes will benefit from a lash curl, likewise, those with short, curly lashes will love a lash lift.

Whatever the case, ensure you have an allergy test beforehand to check you're not allergic to the solution used. Similarly, be cautious of irritation if you wear contact lenses or suffer from hay fever.

What Happens At The Appointment?

Firstly, "a curling rod is positioned at the base of the eyes, the natural lashes are attached to the rod to form a desired result," says Vanita.

"The lifting solutions are then applied to deposit hydrogen into the cortex of the hair. The hydrogen breaks down the scaffolding disulphide bonds, and the hair is able to mould itself to the shape of the curling rod."

Lashes can often appear longer and fuller by adding a curl.

Expect the whole procedure to take about 45-60 minutes. Many salons also require a patch test 48 hours before your appointment to ensure you don’t have any allergic reactions to the solutions used, as aforementioned.

Pre And Post-Treatments Must-Knows?

For the first 24 hours, avoid touching your newly lifted lashes to allow them to settle. No water should come into contact with the eyelashes for 24 hours., too.

After the initial 24 hours, use a lash oil like BBB London Luscious Lash Oil, £22, to rehydrate your lashes.

"I recommend a product packed with rosemary oil as it's known for centuries to have aided hair growth. To improve the general condition of your lashes, be on the lookout for natural oils, like jojoba oil, apricot kernel and bamboo oil, which all help to moisturise, condition and add shine - good lash oil is vital to keep your lashes nourished."

How Long Does It Last?

The results will last up to six weeks, depending on your natural lash cycle.

How Much Does It Cost?