Drunk Elephant Is Launching A Brand New Version Of The TikTok-Viral Bronzing Drops

Paid Promotion

When it comes to TikTok-viral beauty products, Drunk Elephant's Bronzing Drops might just take the cake. The drops are designed to mix in with your moisturiser, giving you a (quite literal) glow-up - and that's not all. They're filled with antioxidants and omega fatty acids, working to protect your skin from pollution and environmental stressors. Now, Drunk Elephant is launching a brand new shade of the Bronzing Drops. The best part? You can try them in person at the upcoming Drunk Elephant pop-up in London, and get your hands on the sold-out D-Bronzi drops, too.

The Drunk Elephant pop-up experience is coming to Soho, London from October 6th to October 8th to celebrate the launch of B-Goldi™ Bright Drops, D-Bronzi's brand-new little sister. The bronzing drops, loved by Alix Earle, practically broke the internet when they first launched and have been sold out ever since. What can you expect from the pop-up? Interactive mixing stations to create skincare smoothies, a B-Goldi Glistening Booth for selfies, and the ability to marvel at the Drunk Elephant line in all its glory. If that wasn't enough, you can also attend glow yoga classes, inner glow sound bath sessions and more.

And, you'd better be quick, because the first 100 visitors will receive an exclusive and complimentary gift bag filled with minis, samples and pick a few charms from the charm bar.