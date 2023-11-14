This Lip Oil Has Sold Out Three Times Already – And You Can Shop It Now For 20% Less

Paid Promotion

Discovering holy grail beauty products often feels like hitting the jackpot. With so many wonderful (and not so wonderful) options out there, finding products that a) work well for your skin b) look good and c) feel good is crucial. And that's precisely what delilah's viral Lip Saviour is all about.

The much-loved lip oil launched in September 2023, before selling out three times on Fortnum & Mason almost immediately - and for great reason. The multi-functional oil consists of a personalised staining pigment which gently enhances your natural lip colour, giving that highly sought-after 'your lips but better' look. It leaves a long-lasting trace of colour, meaning you don't need to worry about constantly topping up, and it's also infused with nourishing plant-based actives, which hydrate and condition your lips at the same time.

The best part? Lip Saviour works for everyone, regardless of skin colour or type, thanks to its translucent tint which subtly enhances and adapts to your skin tone. Even better, you can now get 20% off the Lip Oil using code delilahGrazia22. Looks like Santa has come early this year.

Apart from the highly-coveted lip oil, delilah's Foundation Primer, Volumising Mascara and Liquid Blush are also among the brand's hero products, loved by a handful of celebs, including Holly Willoughby and Fearne Cotton.

Shop the sell-out Lip Saviour Oil, £29 below, and browse delilah's full vegan, cruelty-free offering on the website.