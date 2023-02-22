Crazy In Love: The New Way To Wear Red Lipstick

Make-Up: Andrew Gallimore using Dior Beauty, Photographs: Jason Hetherington, Beauty Direction & Words: Joely Walker

Call it the romantic in us, but as far as we're concerned there are few beauty looks more timeless than a red lipstick. The key to its enduring appeal? The myriad ways you can wear one. In need of red lip inspiration? Renowned make-up artist Andrew Gallimore is here to deliver. Scroll down and screenshot away.

Red Alert

‘Think red lipstick isn’t for you? Think again. There’s a shade, texture and opacity for everyone,’ says make-up artist Andrew Gallimore, the pro behind these looks. ’Rouge Dior Forever Lipstick in 999 Forever Dior, £35, is a rich, universal red that flatters every skin tone.’

Heart-Throb

‘Juxtaposing two different textures or tones will enhance your lip shape,’ says Andrew. Try creating a base with a lighter lip colour all over before applying a more vibrant shade on top, to the centre of each lip and your Cupid’s bow. Blend the two together for a diffused finish.

Velvet Crush

Use a touch of powder to take your matte lip into luxe velvet territory. ‘It’s super-easy,’ says Andrew. ‘Simply take an eyeshadow, blusher or powder in a similar shade and press it over the top of your lipstick with your fingers.’

Get The Gloss

If matte’s not your vibe, fear not – gloss is backand set to become make-up’s star player this year. ‘A slick of gloss makes lips instantly look fuller. Go for new formulas like Dior Addict Lip Maximizer, £32, which offer maximum shine and hydration without the stickiness we grew used to in the noughties,’ says Andrew, who layered lip liner underneath to boost staying power.

Reverse Ombre

Line your lips with a soft, pigment-rich pencil before using a clean eyeshadow brush or your finger to blend it in towards the centre of each lip – you’ll be surprised how far it goes. We went for a statement shade – Dior Contour Lip Pencil in 520 Feel Good, £23, a playful mood-boosting hue. Pair it with fresh, glowing skin.

What To Shop: All Things Bright And Beautiful

Gallery Essential Beauty Buys 1 of 10 2 of 10 3 of 10 4 of 10 5 of 10 6 of 10 7 of 10 8 of 10 9 of 10 10 of 10