This ‘Life-Changing’ Tinted SPF Is Going Viral On TikTok – And It’s Still Available To Shop

When it comes to beauty and skincare, we're typically cautious of taking advice from strangers on the internet. Well, kind of. However, when we spotted the Colorescience Total Protection Tinted SPF, £33 all over our TikTok feeds, we couldn't look away.

Creators took to the platform last week to share their love for the £33 SPF, which at first glance resembles nothing more than a regular sun cream. But - as the seemingly inconspicuous white formula blends into your skin, it releases and activates pigments to suit your skin colour, blurring imperfections and evening your skin tone in an instant. It's your skin, but better, with the added benefit of total sun protection.

So - what's the secret? On the website, the formula is described as antioxidant and hydrating, with broad-spectrum protection to help even out and enhance your skin tone. The desired effect is a 'no make-up look' which the SPF undoubtedly achieves. On top of that, the formula is packed with protection against blue light, pollution and infrared radiation. The trifecta. The SPF has buildable coverage with a semi-matte finish, and at the moment the brand is only offering three shades in fair, medium and tan (boo), but we're hoping more shades will be released due to high demand.

Reviewers have hailed the product a 'life-changer' with others going as far as saying it's the 'best skin foundation' they've ever used. Intrigued yet? Shop the viral Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF while you still can.

SHOP: Colorescience Total Protection SPF

1. Colorescience Total Protection Face Shield Flex Price: £ 33 www.facethefuture.co.uk View offer Description Shop the viral tinted SPF 50 here. Pros & Cons Pros Blurs imperfections and evens skin tone

Antioxidant and hydrating formula

Protects from UVA/UVB, Blue Light, Pollution, and Infrared radiation Cons May not be ideal for very dry skin Price: £ 33 www.facethefuture.co.uk View offer