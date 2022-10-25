Charlotte Tilbury’s Loyalty Scheme Just Got An Exciting New Update – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Ask any beauty lover which products in their arsenal excite them the most, and we can bet you'll hear the same brand over and over again - Charlotte Tilbury. Ahhh. Doesn't just saying the name give you tingles all over?
Along with the stunning packaging, truly scrumptious shades and an ever-growing entourage of celebrity fans, we love Charlotte Tilbury products so much, because, well... they work. The formulas are divine, darling. In fact, if we received only Charlotte Tilbury-themed gifts for the rest of our lives, we'd be living a truly blessed life.
If like us, you can't get enough of the rose gold-clad collection of cult favourites, industry-famous formulas and rather exciting festive newness, you'll be delighted to hear that Charlotte Tilbury is rewarding fans of the beauty brand with an exciting new update to its loyalty scheme. There are some fantastic benefits to be had, so listen up.
Featuring incredible, money-can't-buy experiences, gifts and rewards, as well as exclusive access to new launches (and the all-important nod when your favourites are back in stock), it's a Charlotte Tilbury-obsessive's dream come true.
To celebrate the relaunch of the Loyalty Programme, Charlotte is hosting a Magic Member’s Week starting on 24th October, allowing VIPs seven days of exclusive live masterclasses and magical free gifts. We've died and gone to CT heaven.
To unlock your benefits, all you need to do is head to the Charlotte Tilbury website to sign up and start collecting your rewards.
Is the Charlotte Tilbury loyalty scheme worth it?
If you swear by the brand's products and regularly shop the site, or if you're spending big (like, say, on a beauty advent calendar), it's absolutely worth racking up your spend and reaping the rewards. There are five levels to conquer, depending on how much you spend over the year, but here's a snapshot of what's on offer:
• Free delivery
• Exclusive access to Charlotte’s members-only shop and members-only areas.
• Free gifts (including a birthday treat), money-off vouchers and engraving.
• Access to the Beauty Secrets Quiz to master Charlotte's backstage tips, tricks and techniques.
• Exclusive early access to new and exciting products.
• Restock notifications for sold-out products.
• Loyalty member events, such as make-up and skincare masterclasses.
• Free one-to-one consultations and, at the higher levels, your own personal beauty expert, trained by Charlotte herself.
It's time to cement your loyalty status, darlings. Sign up today to get involved in the magic. Ready to start shopping? Here are the Charlotte Tilbury products we just can't live without.
1. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
The legendary Hollywood Flawless Filter is hailed as a miracle product for a reason. Use this product as a skin tone-correct highlighter, a primer, or as a foundation, and reap glow and minimal coverage.
2. Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Glow Kit
Can't find your shade in Hollywood Flawless Filter? You can use Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Glow Kit to cheat the Hollywood Flawless Filter glow. Just apply Beauty Light Wand (in Spotlight for fair/medium skin tones or Goldgasm for tan/deep skin tones) on the high points of the face and blend. Then, apply Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation on top. Et voila.
3. Dream Pop Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara
With a unique brush shape, the Dream Pop Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara lends itself to loading up lashes with the flatter side, before you go in with the second side to separate, lengthen and define.
4. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream
CT's iconic Magic Cream really lives up to its name. Lending buckets of moisture to the skin, it plumps it up to achieve an all-over glow. It makes for the perfect pre-makeup moisturiser, sitting well under foundation.
5. Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution, Pillow Talk
The shade synonymous with the Charlotte Tilbury brand, Matte Revolution Pillow Talk is the MVP of the lipstick world. Long-lasting, hydrating and suitable for every skin tone, it's a must-buy.
6. Charlotte Tilbury Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial
This Resurfacing Facial combines the smoothing and glow-giving likes of glycolic acid and hydrating heroes like hyaluronic acid to boost your glow from every angle.
7. Charlotte Tilbury Wonderglow
This glow-boosting primer will make your heart sing. The honeyed, champagne shade gives a soft-focus finish to skin and preps it so beautifully.
8. Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerise Matte
Blendable, pigmented and intensely buttery, the matte shades from CT tick all of these boxes. They can be used as a base for more eyeshadow, or worn alone for a little something during the day.
9. Charlotte Tilbury Magic Away Liquid Concealer
This liquid concealer has enough power to hide any pesky eye bags, without being too heavy.
10. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation
If you struggle to find a base with the perfect amount of coverage that doesn't settle in your pores and lasts all day, you're onto a winner here.
11. Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Lipstick, Secret Salma
CT's matte formulas are second to none: buttery, smooth and not at all drying. The colour is a deep, plummy shade of pink that you'll immediately be obsessed with.
12. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Set
Ensure snatched make-up all night long with none other than Charlotte's best-selling setting sprays. No look is complete without it.
13. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Lip Kit
The kit contains a full-size hydrating lipstick, a mini lip liner, lip gloss and - of course - the OG Pillow Talk lipstick.
14. Charlotte Tilbury Rock N Kohl Eye Pencil in Barbarella Brown
This pencil has a really soft texture so you get a nice smudgy finish, instead of a hard line. Smoky eye perfection.