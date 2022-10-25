Charlotte Tilbury’s Loyalty Scheme Just Got An Exciting New Update – Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Ask any beauty lover which products in their arsenal excite them the most, and we can bet you'll hear the same brand over and over again - Charlotte Tilbury. Ahhh. Doesn't just saying the name give you tingles all over?

Along with the stunning packaging, truly scrumptious shades and an ever-growing entourage of celebrity fans, we love Charlotte Tilbury products so much, because, well... they work. The formulas are divine, darling. In fact, if we received only Charlotte Tilbury-themed gifts for the rest of our lives, we'd be living a truly blessed life.

If like us, you can't get enough of the rose gold-clad collection of cult favourites, industry-famous formulas and rather exciting festive newness, you'll be delighted to hear that Charlotte Tilbury is rewarding fans of the beauty brand with an exciting new update to its loyalty scheme. There are some fantastic benefits to be had, so listen up.

Featuring incredible, money-can't-buy experiences, gifts and rewards, as well as exclusive access to new launches (and the all-important nod when your favourites are back in stock), it's a Charlotte Tilbury-obsessive's dream come true.

To celebrate the relaunch of the Loyalty Programme, Charlotte is hosting a Magic Member’s Week starting on 24th October, allowing VIPs seven days of exclusive live masterclasses and magical free gifts. We've died and gone to CT heaven.

To unlock your benefits, all you need to do is head to the Charlotte Tilbury website to sign up and start collecting your rewards.

Is the Charlotte Tilbury loyalty scheme worth it?

If you swear by the brand's products and regularly shop the site, or if you're spending big (like, say, on a beauty advent calendar), it's absolutely worth racking up your spend and reaping the rewards. There are five levels to conquer, depending on how much you spend over the year, but here's a snapshot of what's on offer:

• Free delivery

• Exclusive access to Charlotte’s members-only shop and members-only areas.

• Free gifts (including a birthday treat), money-off vouchers and engraving.

• Access to the Beauty Secrets Quiz to master Charlotte's backstage tips, tricks and techniques.

• Exclusive early access to new and exciting products.

• Restock notifications for sold-out products.

• Loyalty member events, such as make-up and skincare masterclasses.

• Free one-to-one consultations and, at the higher levels, your own personal beauty expert, trained by Charlotte herself.