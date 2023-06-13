I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s New Lip Launch And Here’s Why I Rate It

Last week I hopped on a call with the one and only Charlotte Tilbury to discuss her brand new lip launch, which - drumroll please - drops today. Introducing the new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, £27, (available exclusively for two days on the new Charlotte Tilbury App) a modern matte-meets-moisture liquid lipstick that - as the name suggests - is inspired by the products in Charlotte's best-selling Airbrush Flawless line-up.

Charlotte is justifiably excited for the launch. 'It's like giving birth to babies every single time,' she says, 'and I'm the proudest mother in the world.' As for this newborn, Charlotte tells me it's a liquid lipstick like no other. 'These things normally make your lips look old, cracked, dry, like something out of The Mummy Returns,' she says, 'I was adamant that if we launched a liquid lipstick, it would be weightless, matte but moisturising and able to deliver a finish that instantly makes your lips look bigger - my scientists wanted to kill me!'

There's no denying it's a lengthy list of demands and as I apply my first swipe of Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur, I'm eager to see whether Charlotte's team of weary scientists have come up trumps. Here's my take:

I Tried Charlotte Tilbury's New Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur And Here's My Honest Review

I made a beeline for the shade Charlotte's iconic shade Pillow Talk and take my first swipe, starting at my cupid's bow, like Charlotte taught me, and working outwards, sticking to my natural lip line. Usually when I apply a liquid lipstick like this I end up with a severe line that sets within seconds and flakes when I try to soften it with a blending brush. No such road blocks here. In fact the edge of my lip look soon blurs, making my lips look ever so subtly fuller. Charlotte tells me it works like a foolproof in-built liner, which makes sense. She makes it her mission to design products that do all the work of a professional make-up artist for you.

After sorting the outline of my lips, I fill in the centre, rub my lips together and lean into the mirror for a closer look. I'm impressed. The first thing that strikes me is how even my lips look. I'm prone to chapping and dryness year-round, which is why I usually swerve matte lip colours in favour of glosses and balms - far more forgiving. This, though, has given me the pillow-soft, even finish that I frequently lust after on TikTok.

As for the texture, it may be billed as a modern matte, but the finish it delivers is on the satin side, much more up my street. It has staying power too. I want straight from my call with Charlotte to an afternoon tea event in Fitzrovia. Countless finger sandwiches later and my Pillow Talk look was as good as new.

Bella Hadid Stars In The New Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur Campaign

'As someone who is always on the go, I look for products that can keep up with my busy schedule. The Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur lasts me all day and all night.' - Bella Hadid.

