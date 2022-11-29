‘Should I Throw Out All My Black Mascara?’: Charlotte Tilbury’s Brown Mascara Is Making Waves On TikTok And Here’s Why

Trends come and go but the allure of black mascara is enduring and though brown mascara has its stalwart fans, its recent revival on TikTok is still somewhat of a surprise to those in the know. The trending #brownmascara hashtag has over 12.2 million views on the video sharing app and it takes time spent scrolling through and watching a handful of its top videos to find out why this mascara colourway is suddenly gaining traction.

At the centre of the frenzy is Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara in Dream Pop. If you're familiar with the original, you'll know that this award-winning mascara is famed for its ability to provide clump-free volume, curl and length. Its brown shade is making waves for serving up all of those aforementioned mascara must-haves alongside a seemingly game-changing shade switch:

Watch: TikTok Reviews Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! Mascara In Dream Pop

Main image: TikTok @daralevitan / Dara Levita

Putting it to the test,TikToker @daralevitan explains in her video, 'I have seen this here brown mascara all over my For You Page, obviously we're trying it.' After blending a warm brown eye shadow through her crease, she begins to load her lashes with Charlotte Tilbury's trending mascara and says 'without being dramatic, is this the best thing I've ever done in my life?, before asking the ultimate question: 'Should I throw out all my black mascara'?

It's quite the statement. Brown mascaras generally offer softer results than classic black shades of mascara, but Charlotte Tilbury's Dream Pop shade offers something altogether more bold. Its Dream Pop shade is brighter than your average brown mascara, and illuminates a brown smoky eye up a treat. So, are we chucking out our black mascaras for brown? Watch this space.

