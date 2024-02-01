Boots Has Just Launched New Beauty Boxes – And You Could Get All These Luxury Products For Just £25

Another day, another beauty box. It's a saturated market, yes, but it’s fair to say that some are worth their salt – especially with the recent influx of Valentine’s Day offerings. There's the LookFantastic Valentine’s Day Beauty Box, for example, which is brimming with premium buys from the likes of Elemis, Eve Lom and Rodial and it comes in at an impressive £55 for £200 worth of goodies. Another brand that has jumped aboard the Valentine’s Day Beauty Box bandwagon? Boots. And beauty aficionados are certainly impressed by its offering.

There's actually two limited edition Valentine's Day beauty boxes available on the website now. Described as 'a love letter to all' you can choose between two boxes brimming with high end skincare and make-up - think Mac, Elemis, Lancaster, Fenty beauty and much more. And the price? Well, that's not to be sniffed at either. For just £25 you'll get at least £55 worth of products.

Is The Boots Valentine's Day Beauty Box Worth It?

Our Verdict

‘It's a yes from me. Boots earns bonus points as there's two boxes to choose from. Not only are they the perfect gift for Valentine's Day, but they're also a great way for beauty buffs to try products from premium brands that they mightn't yet be familiar with - there's every chance you may find your new beauty go-to. And, of course, they're excellent value for money. Need help choosing one? I'd suggest going for the Love Language Luxury Beauty Box as the product value is slightly higher - it's £25 and worth over £64.'

Shop: Boots Valentine's Day Beauty Boxes Below

Boots Love Language Valentines Beauty Box £25 and worth over £64. Perfect for Valentine's day and beyond, the Love Language Valentine's Day box is full of delights. A good way to try new brands. Contains viral Mac mascara. Not all full-sized. Will likely sell-out.

Contains viral Mac mascara Cons Not all full-sized



Boots In Love With Luxury Beauty Valentines Beauty Box £25 worth over £55. Whether you're buying as Valentines Day treat for yourself or a loved one. A good way to try new brands. Contains industry favourites like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence. Not all full-sized. Will likely sell-out.

Contains industry favourites like the Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence Cons Not all full-sized

