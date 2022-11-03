The Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes To Shop Now

Gallery SHOP: The Best Mascaras For Sensitive Eyes

When French pharma brand La Roche-Posay create a mascara, you know it's going to be good. This fluffy wand delivers fuller, healthier-looking lashes in a single sweep.

Why we love it: La Roche-Posay has made this mascara specifically with sensitive eyes in mind, so you know you won't face any irritation when applying to your eye lashes.



Amazon review: 'This is my third time of buying this product. Have eye probems some caused by allergens but find this to be the only one that does the job and keeps my eyes fine.'