Clear Blush Is A Thing – But What Is It? Here’s All You Need To Know

Pink, peach, crimson, fuchsia – there's no end to the hues of blush we love. The instant brightener means it’s the product that you rely on to instantly wake up your face, even when sleep has evaded you. Applying a cream, powder, or liquid blush onto those cheeks can easily save any complexion. As beauty editors, we considered ourselves pretty well-versed when it comes to blush - we've tried a lot of them. So, imagine our surprise when espressOh Glassy Blush by the Glass,£23fell onto our TikTok For You page. Clear blush. Yes, you read that correctly. No colour. No hint of pink. See-through. Clear. Transparent. Are we being clear?

‘Clear blush,’ has clocked up over 45.5 million TikTok views, with beauty buffs all over the world swatching on the gel formula. Beauty content creator Elle McNamara, a.k.a. BamiDoesBeauty, was immediately impressed, ‘so far, it lives up to the name,’ she claimed in her video review. McNamara knows a good beauty product when she sees one. Flip back to earlier this month when she let us know how to get a full-sized bottle of baccarat rouge for just £75.

Watch TikToker's Try Clear Blush:

So, how does it work? Time for the science lesson. The Glassy Blush has a unique pH reagent formula which reacts with the pH in your own skin to ignite a one-of-a-kind shade that's meant to flatter your complexion.

Is it any good? The one colour-shifting shade means that the tint can be quite hard to build, but we've found it is great for those light make-up days. Want in? Better get a move on, this stuff is currently hot property.

SHOP: The Clear Blush Going Viral On TikTok

1. EspressOh Glassy Blush Price: £ 23 www.sephora.co.uk View offer Description Glassy does its thing with a pH reagent, giving you your own unique glow. The texture is like ... read more Pros & Cons Pros Vegan free

Nickle Tested

Pigmented Cons Colour will look different on everyone

Hard to build Price: £ 23 www.sephora.co.uk View offer