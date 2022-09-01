Shopping For Your Favourite Beauty Products Just Got Much Easier Thanks To Amazon

Big news: access to luxury beauty just got easier. Luxury stores at Amazon has officially expanded its offering to the world of beauty, with an exciting launch of its luxury beauty portfolio. The first name on the list? Iconic skincare and anti-ageing brand Dr Barbara Sturm Molecular Cosmetics. Talk about starting off with a bang.

Luxury Stores at Amazon initially debuted in the US in 2020, being rolled out in the rest of Europe in June 2022. The launch started off in high-end fashion, with the likes of Christopher Kane, Elie Saab and Peter Dundas being among the first luxury fashion brands available on the site. Now, Amazon is bringing luxury beauty to the table, meaning customers can enjoy fast and easy delivery on some of their most trusted make-up and skincare brands.

Speaking on the new launch, Ruth Diaz, VP of Amazon Fashion Europe stated: 'We are delighted to launch beauty on Luxury Stores at Amazon in Europe with such an eminent brand, and we can't wait to tell the Dr Barbara Sturm story and make these luxurious products available to our customers. Our combined passion for customers and innovation makes this a natural and exciting partnership.'

Dr Barbara Sturm also expressed her excitement for the new launch, saying: 'As a doctor, the cornerstone of my work is to always be of service to my patients and an important part of that is making sure my products are easily accessible and delivered to their doorsteps seamlessly. As the first beauty brand to launch on Luxury Stores at Amazon in Europe, and as a pioneer in anti-inflammatory skincare, I have the unique opportunity to share my philosophy and skincare education initiative to millions of people worldwide, as well as make the STURMGLOW TM available to all.'